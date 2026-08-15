ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reaches Out To Gen Z In I-Day Speech With AI Training For 1 Crore Youth, Free Coaching For Competitive Exams

New Delhi: Reaching out to Gen Z on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses and free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.

"We have decided that in next one year, 1 crore youth will be given training in AI skill," PM Modi said, as he addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort.

He also said that the government will provide free online coaching for competitive examinations to help poor and middle-class families "save thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 8oth Independence Day celebrations, at Red Fort in New Delhi, Saturday, Aug. 15, 2026. (PTI/Narendra Modi YouTube)

"The competition surrounding coaching classes has become a huge burden for middle-class families. Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching centre, they are somehow falling behind or do not belong to a respectable family. Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth," he said.

He said they have digital public infrastructure, and highly talented teachers and educators. "By bringing these resources together, we will provide free coaching to the country’s young people and build an entire network for this purpose," the Prime Minister said.