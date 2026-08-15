PM Modi Reaches Out To Gen Z In I-Day Speech With AI Training For 1 Crore Youth, Free Coaching For Competitive Exams
PM Modi said youngsters should be able to stay close to families and receive their care, which is why government will offer free online coaching.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 10:22 AM IST
New Delhi: Reaching out to Gen Z on the occasion of the 80th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that one crore youth will be trained in artificial intelligence skilling courses and free online coaching will be provided to youth preparing for various examinations.
"We have decided that in next one year, 1 crore youth will be given training in AI skill," PM Modi said, as he addressed the nation from ramparts of Red Fort.
He also said that the government will provide free online coaching for competitive examinations to help poor and middle-class families "save thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching".
"The competition surrounding coaching classes has become a huge burden for middle-class families. Every parent feels that if they do not send their child to a coaching centre, they are somehow falling behind or do not belong to a respectable family. Keeping the concerns of poor and middle-class families in mind, we want to help save them the thousands of crores of rupees they spend on coaching. Our young people should be able to stay close to their families, receive their care, and avoid placing an additional financial burden on them. Therefore, we have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth," he said.
He said they have digital public infrastructure, and highly talented teachers and educators. "By bringing these resources together, we will provide free coaching to the country’s young people and build an entire network for this purpose," the Prime Minister said.
The announcements can be viewed as Prime Minister Modi's reach-out efforts to Gen Z, especially after the recent NEET Protests in the national capital which culminated in the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
During this I-Day speech, PM Modi also highlighted the importance of technological development in the nation, which, he said, is part of his 'Saptadhara' (seven streams of power) vision.
Calling on Indians to work to leverage these seven streams, Prime Minister said that these streams will make India Aatmanirbhar (self reliant). "Today, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I call upon the nation to embrace 'Shakti Ki Saptadhara'."
He listed out the seven streams that include manufacturing, farming, technology, gatishakti, raksha shakti, green energy, and soft power.
PM Modi said the government is undertaking civil defence reforms with modernised training and enhanced capabilities to address evolving security challenges. He also said a nationwide sports talent hunt will be launched to identify and nurture children aged 5 to 15 years across villages and cities.
"I announce today from the Red Fort that we will establish a vibrant Civil Defence network in the coming days. We will familiarize them with modern systems. What measures can be put in place to protect citizens from modern-day crises? We are going to create a massive, modern Civil Defence volunteer force capable of overcoming contemporary challenges," he said.
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