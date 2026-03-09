ETV Bharat / bharat

Focus On Subjects Like AI, Automation Needs To Be Increased: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called for accelerating the process of linking the country’s education sector to the real-world economy. Addressing a post-budget webinar, he said the focus on subjects like AI and automation needs to be increased.

"We will have to accelerate the process of linking our education system to the real world economy even further... We will have to increase our focus on subjects like AI and automation, digital economy and design-driven manufacturing,” he said, noting that India is moving towards an innovation-driven economy.