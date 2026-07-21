'Govt Stands With Students, PM Modi Sought Strict Action Over NEET Paper Leak': Rijiju After NDA's 'Mangal Milan'
Reiterating PM Modi's statements, Kiren Rijiju said that government stands with students, calling paper leaks a matter of national concern that "should not be politicised".
Published : July 21, 2026 at 12:03 PM IST
New Delhi: Amid concerns over NEET examination paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the government "stands with the students" and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities, informed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.
Addressing the reporters after NDA Parliamentary Party meeting this morning held under a new name 'Mangal Milan', Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.
Chairing the meeting, PM Modi told NDA MPs that Centre and States must join hands to ensure that paper leaks do not take place in the future.
"On the NEET exam, the PM said the government stands with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face stringent action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," Rijiju said, quoting PM's statements during the meeting.
केंद्रीय संसदीय कार्य मंत्री @KirenRijiju ने बताया कि NDA संसदीय दल की बैठक ‘मंगल मिलन’ सकारात्मक माहौल में हुई। प्रधानमंत्री @narendramodi ने बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण मुद्दों पर सदस्यों का मार्गदर्शन किया। NEET परीक्षा के संबंध में प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि पेपर लीक की खबरें सामने… pic.twitter.com/7BCs0kwQ69— SansadTV (@sansad_tv) July 21, 2026
Rijiju's remarks came after the Cockroach Janta Party's protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press for its demands.
Rijiju said the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting was "very fruitful" and that the Prime Minister provided guidance to all members on several significant issues.
"The Prime Minister provided guidance to all... It was a very productive meeting. The Prime Minister addressed several significant issues and offered his guidance. He highlighted the successes the country has achieved in recent months and spoke about the FTAs signed with various nations," he said.
He said the meeting also welcomed new Rajya Sabha MPs, including Nitin Nabin.
"Today the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting, now called 'Mangal Milan', took place. We welcomed our new Rajya Sabha MPs, including Nitin Nabin Ji. The meeting was fruitful," Rijiju said. Speaking on Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) signed with various nations, Rijiju said the Prime Minister assured members that the interests of farmers would remain a priority and that no harm would come to them.
"Regarding these agreements, the Prime Minister assured that the interests of farmers would be prioritised; he emphasised that no harm would come to them. He stated that the welfare of farmers remains paramount in any FTA signed with any country, ensuring that these agreements serve the best interests of both the farmers and the nation," he said.
Rijiju added that the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to farmers' welfare. "PM Modi also spoke about the FTA and reiterated our commitment to farmers' welfare -- we are taking care of them," Rijiju said.
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