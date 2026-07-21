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'Govt Stands With Students, PM Modi Sought Strict Action Over NEET Paper Leak': Rijiju After NDA's 'Mangal Milan'

Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and JP Nadda and others during the 'Mangal Milan' meeting at GMC Balayogi Auditorium in the Parliament Library Building, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 21, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Amid concerns over NEET examination paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the government "stands with the students" and called for strict action against those involved in the irregularities, informed Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Addressing the reporters after NDA Parliamentary Party meeting this morning held under a new name 'Mangal Milan', Rijiju said the Prime Minister made it clear that the government stands with students and that paper leaks are a matter of national concern that should not be politicised.

Chairing the meeting, PM Modi told NDA MPs that Centre and States must join hands to ensure that paper leaks do not take place in the future.

"On the NEET exam, the PM said the government stands with the students. Those involved in paper leaks must face stringent action, in consultation with top lawyers. Paper leaks are a matter of national concern and must not be politicised. Strict action should be taken not only by the Centre but also by states wherever paper leaks occur," Rijiju said, quoting PM's statements during the meeting.

Rijiju's remarks came after the Cockroach Janta Party's protest over the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak intensified on Monday, with a party delegation meeting Union Health Minister JP Nadda to press for its demands.