Delhi To Meerut In 55 Minutes: PM Modi To Inaugurate Namo Bharat RRTS And India's Fastest Metro Today

Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Meerut today (Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026).

The PM will inaugurate India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedicate the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Nation. These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

The Namo Bharat route is 82.15 kilometres, of which approximately 70 kilometres is elevated, and 12 kilometres is underground. The total distance between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut can now be covered in just 55 minutes. Sarai Kale Khan is the largest station on the project, with a height of approximately 22 meters.

Meerut Metro (Special Arrangement)

PM Modi will also inaugurate India's fastest Metro, which would run on a 23 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot, with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. The Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes.

The inauguration, according to an official statement from the PMO, forms part of the Centre's push to expand regional rapid transit systems aimed at reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility.

The Schedule

According to information received from the district administration, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the helipad at Mohkampur near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter at 11.15 am.

PM Modi's helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where he will be received by the chief minister. At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. Thereafter, Modi and Adityanath will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.

From there, the prime minister will proceed by road to the public meeting venue at Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to arrive around 1 pm. Before addressing the gathering, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore.

A top view of a metro in Meerut (Special Arrangement)

After spending about an hour at the venue, the prime minister will depart from the Mohiuddinpur helipad at around 2.10 pm for the Hindon Airport.

The Security

The PM's security layer includes SPG commandos, bulletproof cars, armoured vehicles, ambulances, and jammer vehicles. As many as 150 SP-rank officers and 100 administrative officers have also been deployed at the rally venue and surrounding areas. Intelligence, IB, and ATS are on active duty, while the entire area has been declared a no-fly zone, and several routes have also been diverted.

High-Speed Connectivity