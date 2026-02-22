Delhi To Meerut In 55 Minutes: PM Modi To Inaugurate Namo Bharat RRTS And India's Fastest Metro Today
While Namo Bharat targets high‑speed intercity travel, Meerut Metro focuses on rapid intra‑city movement within Meerut.
Published : February 22, 2026 at 11:08 AM IST|
Updated : February 22, 2026 at 11:29 AM IST
Meerut: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services in Meerut today (Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026).
The PM will inaugurate India's first Namo Bharat RRTS and dedicate the entire Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor to the Nation. These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.
The Namo Bharat route is 82.15 kilometres, of which approximately 70 kilometres is elevated, and 12 kilometres is underground. The total distance between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi and Modipuram in Meerut can now be covered in just 55 minutes. Sarai Kale Khan is the largest station on the project, with a height of approximately 22 meters.
PM Modi will also inaugurate India's fastest Metro, which would run on a 23 km stretch between Meerut South and Modipuram Depot, with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. The Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes.
The inauguration, according to an official statement from the PMO, forms part of the Centre's push to expand regional rapid transit systems aimed at reducing travel time, easing congestion and promoting sustainable urban mobility.
The Schedule
According to information received from the district administration, the Prime Minister will arrive at the Hindon Airport in Ghaziabad at 11 am. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will reach the helipad at Mohkampur near Shatabdi Nagar station by a state helicopter at 11.15 am.
PM Modi's helicopter is scheduled to land at the same helipad at 11.30 am, where he will be received by the chief minister. At 12.30 pm, the prime minister will flag off the Namo Bharat train and the Meerut Metro from Shatabdi Nagar station. Thereafter, Modi and Adityanath will travel by metro up to Meerut South station.
From there, the prime minister will proceed by road to the public meeting venue at Mohiuddinpur, where he is expected to arrive around 1 pm. Before addressing the gathering, Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects worth around Rs 12,930 crore.
After spending about an hour at the venue, the prime minister will depart from the Mohiuddinpur helipad at around 2.10 pm for the Hindon Airport.
The Security
The PM's security layer includes SPG commandos, bulletproof cars, armoured vehicles, ambulances, and jammer vehicles. As many as 150 SP-rank officers and 100 administrative officers have also been deployed at the rally venue and surrounding areas. Intelligence, IB, and ATS are on active duty, while the entire area has been declared a no-fly zone, and several routes have also been diverted.
High-Speed Connectivity
The Namo Bharat service is part of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor, designed to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut.
Namo Bharat connects Delhi to Meerut at high speed for regional travel, while Meerut Metro provides quick, comfortable trips within Meerut city. Both trains use modern safety features, platform screen doors, and inclusive design for all passengers.
Features Of Delhi‑Ghaziabad‑Meerut Namo Bharat (RRTS), India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System
Route & length: 82.15 km from Sarai Kale Khan (Delhi) to Modipuram (Uttar Pradesh).
Stations: 16 stops including New Ashok Nagar, Anand Vihar, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, Muradnagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North, Meerut South, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul, and Modipuram.
Speed: Designed for 180 km/h, runs at up to 160 km/h; average speed around 90 km/h.
Travel time: About 55 minutes end‑to‑end.
Train layout: 2×2 transverse seats, wide aisles, overhead luggage racks, charging sockets, large double‑glazed windows, automatic plug‑in doors, CCTV, fire‑detection, and a public‑announcement system.
Accessibility & safety: Wheelchair space near doors, platform screen doors (PSDs) linked to train doors, push‑button selective door opening, premium coach with lounge, and a women‑only coach.
Features Of India's Fastest Metro
Route & length: 23 km from Meerut South to Modipuram Depot.
Stations: Partapur, Rithani, Shatabdi Nagar, Bramhapuri, Meerut Central, Bhaisali, Begumpul, MES Colony, Daurli, Meerut North, and Modipuram.
Speed: Designed for 135 km/h, operates at up to 120 km/h.
Travel time: Roughly 30 minutes across the corridor.
Train layout: Three‑car air‑conditioned trainsets, 2×2 transverse and longitudinal seats, capacity for about 700 passengers (173 seated), luggage racks, grab handles, CCTV, USB charging, dynamic route maps.
Accessibility & safety: PSDs at all stations, selective door opening, emergency communication, fire extinguishers, reserved seats for women and senior citizens, space for wheelchairs and stretchers, and lifts at stations.
Read More: