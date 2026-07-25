PM Modi Is India's Past, He Can Never Fight Students Who Represent Country's Future: Rahul Gandhi
PM Narendra Modi has to apologise for what he has done to the students and to the future of this country, said Rahul Gandhi.
Published : July 25, 2026 at 2:07 PM IST
New Delhi: Strongly backing the students protesting over NEET paper leak and alleged exam irregularities, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "PM is India's past" and that "he cannot fight the students who represent the country's future".
Speaking to reporters after meeting a group of protesting students at his residence here, Gandhi asserted that no amount of pressure from the government could break the movement and reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal remains a "non-negotiable" demand.
"This is the system that is attacking them (students). I told them inside - do not worry. Let them do whatever they want. If they want to stop or threaten you, they can try. We are not going to step back. Students are the future of India, and no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past; the past can never fight the future," the Congress leader said.
Students' demands are non-negotiable.— Congress (@INCIndia) July 25, 2026
First: The corrupt and incompetent Education Minister has to be sacked.
🔹There is some talk going on within the Modi government's Cabinet about moving Mr. Pradhan to another ministry. This is not acceptable to the students of India, and it… pic.twitter.com/chIGe7D7wv
Gandhi also said he has assured the students that no amount of pressure from the Centre could force them to leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar.
He reiterated that the demand of students for removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is "non-negotiable" and claimed that reports suggesting Pradhan could be shifted to another ministry would not address the issue.
"The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable," he said.
"There are three non-negotiable demands (of the students). Dharmendra Pradhan, who is corrupt, incompetent and misaligned, must be sacked," Gandhi added.
"There is some talk going on within the Modi government's Cabinet about moving Pradhan to another ministry. This is not acceptable to the students of India, and it is not acceptable to anybody. Pradhan is a symbol of corruption and is the symbol of the destruction of the most valuable thing this country has: our students and their future," he said.
"Second: The people (the organisers and the implementers) who attacked the students need to be punished and held accountable," he continued.
Targeting PM Modi, Gandhi said the Prime Minister should apologise to the students. "The leader of the entire machinery behind this, Narendra Modi, has to apologise for what he has done to the students and to the future of this country," he said.
Gandhi's remarks came amid ongoing protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which is demanding reforms in the examination system and the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities.
Meanwhile, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke said the agitation would continue until Pradhan steps down. "Our protest will continue until Dharmendra Pradhan resigns. We are very happy and relieved that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike, as it had been over 26 days. His life is extremely precious to this country," Dipke told reporters after social activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike.
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