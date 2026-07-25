ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Is India's Past, He Can Never Fight Students Who Represent Country's Future: Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, surrounded by students, addresses a press conference at 10 Janpath in New Delhi over the issues of students amid ongoing NEET protests across the country ( ANI )

New Delhi: Strongly backing the students protesting over NEET paper leak and alleged exam irregularities, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Saturday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the "PM is India's past" and that "he cannot fight the students who represent the country's future".

Speaking to reporters after meeting a group of protesting students at his residence here, Gandhi asserted that no amount of pressure from the government could break the movement and reiterated that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's removal remains a "non-negotiable" demand.

"This is the system that is attacking them (students). I told them inside - do not worry. Let them do whatever they want. If they want to stop or threaten you, they can try. We are not going to step back. Students are the future of India, and no one can fight them. Narendra Modi is India's past; the past can never fight the future," the Congress leader said.

Gandhi also said he has assured the students that no amount of pressure from the Centre could force them to leave the protest site at Jantar Mantar.

He reiterated that the demand of students for removal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan is "non-negotiable" and claimed that reports suggesting Pradhan could be shifted to another ministry would not address the issue.

"The demand of the students is to sack Dharmendra Pradhan, and that is non-negotiable," he said.