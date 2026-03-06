ETV Bharat / bharat

'Agriculture Is Strategic Pillar For India's Long-Term Development Journey': PM Modi At Third Post-Budget Webinar

PM Modi addresses the post-budget webinar on expanding opportunities across the sector on Friday. ( Screen grab/ Narendra Modi YT )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said agriculture is the mainstay of the Indian economy and a strategic pillar for India's long-term development journey at a third post-budget webinar on expanding opportunities across the Agriculture sector.

Addressing the webinar on the theme 'Agriculture and Rural Transformation' via video conferencing, the Prime Minister said, "The second quarter of this 21st century has started, and we will ensure the flow of new energy for the agriculture sector. Global demand is changing, and discussions should be around export-oriented farming, crop diversification and integration of new-age technologies in farming."

Highlighting that the Union Budget 2026-27 has heralded several reforms to enhance productivity and incomes for the farmers, PM Modi urged coordinated action from stakeholders towards creating a high-value agriculture to make the country globally competitive.

"Agriculture experts, industry and farmers should come together and help the country integrate better with global markets. Quality and branding standards also need to be promoted," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister emphasised comprehensive healthcare by promoting organic and natural farming, urging stakeholders to participate actively. "Fisheries can become a big export-oriented sector. New business models for rural prosperity and high-value crops need to be created, and for this, we all need to work collectively," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also focused on promoting high-value agriculture by unlocking the potential of crops such as cashew, coconut, sandalwood, agarwood, almonds, walnuts, and pine nuts.