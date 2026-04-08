ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Mudra Yojana Has Redefined Access To Credit By Empowering Millions: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the PM Mudra Yojana has strengthened the spirit of enterprise across India by removing barriers and trusting the aspirations of the people. On 11 years of the PM Mudra Yojana, Modi said the scheme has redefined access to credit by empowering millions with the confidence to dream and the means to fulfil it.

"By removing barriers and trusting the aspirations of our people, it has strengthened the spirit of enterprise across India," the prime minister said on X.

PM Mudra Yojana reflects an economic ethos where opportunities are accessible, initiatives are encouraged, and every dream is given the support to grow, Modi said.

"A glimpse of Mudra Yojana's transformative potential and how it has positively impacted our Yuva Shakti and Nari Shakti," Modi said and tagged a post by the citizen engagement platform of the government -- 'MyGovIndia' on the PM Mudra Yojana.