'PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Vision Gives Us Hope': What Youth Said After Independence Day Address
Young attendees at the Red Fort said PM Modi's Independence Day address inspired them to contribute to nation-building and India's Viksit Bharat 2047 vision.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 5:13 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort strongly emphasised the goal of building a developed India by 2047 and the role of the country's youth in achieving it.
Extending Independence Day greetings to citizens, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the target of making India a developed nation by 2047. People at the Red Fort said his address connected the country's future, youth, and nation-building, while touching on key issues including youth, women, farmers, education, industry, national security, and technology.
Naresh, who attended the programme at the Red Fort, said Prime Minister Modi first extended Independence Day greetings to the nation before presenting the vision of a developed India.
He said the Prime Minister emphasised that if the country's youth unite and contribute to nation-building, the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047 can be realised. Naresh said the message was not limited to government schemes but underlined the participation of ordinary citizens, particularly young people, in the country's development.
He said the Prime Minister described the youth as the country's future strength and encouraged them to become part of the development process.
NCC, NSS Students Praised
Sanchi, who attended the programme, said the Prime Minister's address was particularly significant for young people. She said he highlighted the crucial role of youth in taking the country forward.
Many NCC and NSS students were present at the Red Fort programme and handled various responsibilities while assisting with arrangements. Sanchi said Prime Minister Modi appreciated their contribution and also met the children individually, encouraging them. She said the Prime Minister connected the students with the goal of Viksit Bharat and emphasised the importance of their contribution to the country's future.
Vishesh Kumar Tandon, who reached the Red Fort with schoolchildren, said the Prime Minister spoke about national security alongside the vision of a developed India. He said Modi reiterated the goal of making India a fully developed nation by 2047. Tandon also highlighted the Prime Minister's reference to India's progress in the semiconductor sector. He said the address stressed strengthening the country's technological capabilities and expanding India's role in modern and advanced sectors.
According to him, the address also highlighted issues related to national security and technological self-reliance.
Farmers And Women In Development Focus
Balakrishna Jirala, who came from Gujarat, said the Prime Minister's address was important for youth, women and farmers. He said Modi spoke about government efforts and various schemes aimed at developing these sections.
Jirala said the Prime Minister highlighted the rapid pace of work across different sectors and India's progress towards becoming a developed nation. He described the address as presenting a picture of the country's overall development.
Vikas Bhatia, another attendee, said the Prime Minister also spoke about India's achievements and progress across various sectors. He said hearing about the country's accomplishments and development initiatives made him feel proud.
Bhatia pointed to progress in areas such as education and industry and said India was continuously moving forward. He added that the Prime Minister's plans and goals for young people and future generations conveyed a positive message.
Youth And Nation-Building
Among those who gathered at the Red Fort, the role of youth and the 2047 Viksit Bharat goal emerged as the most discussed aspects of the Prime Minister's address.
People said Modi sought to position young Indians not merely around employment and education, but also as having a larger responsibility in nation-building. They also highlighted the participation of NCC and NSS students and the Prime Minister's appreciation of their contribution.
They said such messages were important for strengthening a sense of responsibility and participation towards the country among young people.
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