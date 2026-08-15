ETV Bharat / bharat

'PM Modi's Viksit Bharat Vision Gives Us Hope': What Youth Said After Independence Day Address

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address from the Red Fort strongly emphasised the goal of building a developed India by 2047 and the role of the country's youth in achieving it.

Extending Independence Day greetings to citizens, Prime Minister Modi reiterated the target of making India a developed nation by 2047. People at the Red Fort said his address connected the country's future, youth, and nation-building, while touching on key issues including youth, women, farmers, education, industry, national security, and technology.

Naresh, who attended the programme at the Red Fort, said Prime Minister Modi first extended Independence Day greetings to the nation before presenting the vision of a developed India.

He said the Prime Minister emphasised that if the country's youth unite and contribute to nation-building, the dream of making India a developed nation by 2047 can be realised. Naresh said the message was not limited to government schemes but underlined the participation of ordinary citizens, particularly young people, in the country's development.

He said the Prime Minister described the youth as the country's future strength and encouraged them to become part of the development process.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets students during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort in New Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

NCC, NSS Students Praised

Sanchi, who attended the programme, said the Prime Minister's address was particularly significant for young people. She said he highlighted the crucial role of youth in taking the country forward.

Many NCC and NSS students were present at the Red Fort programme and handled various responsibilities while assisting with arrangements. Sanchi said Prime Minister Modi appreciated their contribution and also met the children individually, encouraging them. She said the Prime Minister connected the students with the goal of Viksit Bharat and emphasised the importance of their contribution to the country's future.

Vishesh Kumar Tandon, who reached the Red Fort with schoolchildren, said the Prime Minister spoke about national security alongside the vision of a developed India. He said Modi reiterated the goal of making India a fully developed nation by 2047. Tandon also highlighted the Prime Minister's reference to India's progress in the semiconductor sector. He said the address stressed strengthening the country's technological capabilities and expanding India's role in modern and advanced sectors.