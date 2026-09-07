PM Modi's Vadodara Event Opens On BookMyShow; All Seats Fill Within An Hour
Free passes for PM Modi’s event in Vadodara were completely booked via BookMyShow within an hour, leaving over 42,000 hopeful attendees on the waiting list.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 5:48 PM IST|
Updated : September 7, 2026 at 6:03 PM IST
Vadodara: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, authorities in Gujarat opened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday event in Vadodara for free public registration via the digital ticketing platform BookMyShow.
The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which is using the private digital platform to manage registrations, said the response to the initiative was overwhelming as all seats were booked within an hour of the registration opening. “Registration was then closed, with over 42,000 more applicants placed on the waiting list, reflecting the immense enthusiasm among the public for the programme,” officials said.
The programme will feature a fully digital, technology-enabled entry system as registered participants will receive a digital M-Ticket on their BookMyShow account, carrying a secure live QR code for entry verification.
The entire process from registration and verification to venue entry and seating is being managed digitally, aimed at making access faster and crowd movement smoother.
PM To Dedicate Project In Vadodara
On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Maharashtra to launch development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore. During his stop in Vadodara, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for several key regional infrastructure initiatives.
He will also dedicate to the nation three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 route kilometres and was developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. These include the New Sanand (N)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT sections.
The direct connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will facilitate faster movement of EXIM cargo, strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports, reduce logistics costs and help decongest Mumbai’s railway network.
With the commissioning of these sections, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) network will stand fully operational across its entire length. The dedicated freight infrastructure will further strengthen the country’s logistics ecosystem by improving multimodal connectivity, reducing transit time and facilitating seamless movement of cargo across different regions.
The PM will also flag off freight train services from New Sanand (North), New Makarpura, New Umbergaon and New JNPT, Mumbai. Additionally, he will flag off a new passenger train service between Tanda Road and Vadodara (Pratapnagar).
He will dedicate to the nation the new Jobat–Tanda Road rail line, developed as part of the Chhota Udepur–Dhar project. This line will connect remote and tribal areas of Alirajpur with the national rail network.
Railways & Highway Projects
The PM will lay the foundation stone for three railway projects spanning 329 km and costing more than Rs 9,700 crore. These include the Vadodara-Ratlam third and fourth lines, Miyagam Karjan-Choranda–Malsar gauge conversion and the Vishwamitri-Dabhoi doubling project. The projects will enhance passenger and freight capacity, ease congestion and strengthen connectivity between Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.
He will also lay the foundation stone for three National Highway projects costing around Rs 1,780 crore. These include six-laning of the Kamrej-Chalthan section of NH-48; construction of additional structures, including major bridges over the Tapi and Narmada, on the Vadodara-Surat section of NH-48; and grade-separated structures at Abhava, Mindhola and Khajod junctions on NH-53.
Prime Minister Modi will also lay the foundation stone for and inaugurate various Government of Gujarat projects worth around Rs 2,600 crore. Major projects for which the foundation stone will be laid include Vadodara Urban Development Authority Ring Road Phase II and a 110 MW floating solar project at Kadana Dam, construction of a new office of Vadodara Municipal Corporation, among others. Projects to be inaugurated include housing projects under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) and a water-supply project for 11 villages in eastern Vadodara, among others.
In Mumbai, PM Modi will inaugurate Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, one of the world’s largest and most influential annual fintech conferences. The seventh edition of the GFF is being held from September 8-11.
Since 2020, GFF has emerged as an international thought leadership platform bringing together policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintechs, technology companies, investors, academia and other global stakeholders to deliberate on shaping the future of finance.
The theme of GFF 2026 is “Potential to Impact: Agentic AI, Tokenisation, Quantum - Trusted, Connected, Global Systems for Inclusive Finance.”
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