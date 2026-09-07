ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Vadodara Event Opens On BookMyShow; All Seats Fill Within An Hour

Vadodara: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, authorities in Gujarat opened Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Tuesday event in Vadodara for free public registration via the digital ticketing platform BookMyShow.

The Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), which is using the private digital platform to manage registrations, said the response to the initiative was overwhelming as all seats were booked within an hour of the registration opening. “Registration was then closed, with over 42,000 more applicants placed on the waiting list, reflecting the immense enthusiasm among the public for the programme,” officials said.

The programme will feature a fully digital, technology-enabled entry system as registered participants will receive a digital M-Ticket on their BookMyShow account, carrying a secure live QR code for entry verification.

The entire process from registration and verification to venue entry and seating is being managed digitally, aimed at making access faster and crowd movement smoother.

PM To Dedicate Project In Vadodara

On Tuesday, PM Modi will visit Gujarat and Maharashtra to launch development projects worth more than Rs 35,000 crore. During his stop in Vadodara, he will inaugurate, dedicate, and lay foundation stones for several key regional infrastructure initiatives.

He will also dedicate to the nation three important sections of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC), covering 326 route kilometres and was developed at a cost of more than Rs 20,700 crore. These include the New Sanand (N)-New Makarpura, New Umbergaon-New Saphale and New Saphale-New JNPT sections.

The direct connectivity of Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) will facilitate faster movement of EXIM cargo, strengthen connectivity between industrial centres and ports, reduce logistics costs and help decongest Mumbai’s railway network.

With the commissioning of these sections, the Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) network will stand fully operational across its entire length. The dedicated freight infrastructure will further strengthen the country’s logistics ecosystem by improving multimodal connectivity, reducing transit time and facilitating seamless movement of cargo across different regions.