Ahead Of November 25 Visit, PM Modi's Security Inspects Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex
Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Mishra said PM Modi will hoist the temple's penant on the tallest shikhara.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 11:14 AM IST
Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25 to perform a flag hoisting ceremony atop the temple's 191-ft-high shikhara (pinnacle). For his approximately three hours stay in Ayodhya, security officials carried out an inspection of the premises over the past weekend.
The PM's security officials also took part in the first day of the two-day meeting of the Temple Construction Committee that began on Sunday. Prior to this, on Saturday, they conducted a site inspection of the entire temple complex, assessing the security of the PM's planned route.
The Chairman of the Building Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, said, "The PM will arrive in Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist the temple's penant on the pinnacle. We discussed the security details, with officials from the Ministry of Defence who had come, and will discuss it again today."
He also said, "There are challenges, as the peak is very high. Some arrangement will have to be made to reach there, so that the PM can successfully hoist the flag atop the Ram Lalla temple."
Earlier, regarding the arrangements being made for the ceremony, he had explained, “Devotees will not be allowed for darshan on November 25. Only those who are invited will have the opportunity to see the Lord, and arrangements are being made for around 8,000 invitees."
"Devotees will be allowed in for darshan from the next day. As for whether devotees will be able to move freely without security checks in all areas, the trust is considering that. My constant effort is to ensure that everything built here is dedicated to the devotees,” he said.
He added that construction work of the temple is gradually nearing completion, saying that all major such work will be completed by December 2025. "We are confident of this. The flag hoisting ceremony is an important event in itself."
Misra said, “In yesterday’s meeting, the Prime Minister’s work was discussed. He will hoist the flag at the temple, and if feasible, visit the Parikota to view the murals."
"Preparations are underway keeping in mind the interest in Sapt Mandir and sages’ ashrams. The Shaheed Memorial pillar will be metal, the old temple will be preserved, and symbolic lighting will be added. The aim is to ensure that the temple is fully completed by 2025, with a visit planned in November," he added.
The Ram Mandir Trust has been closely coordinating the event logistics, with special attention to security, seating, and ceremonial arrangements for dignitaries and guests. The metal Shaheed Memorial pillar, preservation of the old temple structure, and symbolic lighting are among the elements being finalised to enhance the spiritual and cultural significance of the site. The flag-hoisting ceremony on November 25 is expected to be a major milestone in the temple’s development, symbolising the nearing completion of construction before its full opening in 2025. (with IANS inputs)
