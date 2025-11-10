ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahead Of November 25 Visit, PM Modi's Security Inspects Ayodhya Ram Temple Complex

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on November 25 to perform a flag hoisting ceremony atop the temple's 191-ft-high shikhara (pinnacle). For his approximately three hours stay in Ayodhya, security officials carried out an inspection of the premises over the past weekend.

The PM's security officials also took part in the first day of the two-day meeting of the Temple Construction Committee that began on Sunday. Prior to this, on Saturday, they conducted a site inspection of the entire temple complex, assessing the security of the PM's planned route.

The Chairman of the Building Construction Committee, Nripendra Misra, said, "The PM will arrive in Ayodhya on November 25 to hoist the temple's penant on the pinnacle. We discussed the security details, with officials from the Ministry of Defence who had come, and will discuss it again today."

He also said, "There are challenges, as the peak is very high. Some arrangement will have to be made to reach there, so that the PM can successfully hoist the flag atop the Ram Lalla temple."

Earlier, regarding the arrangements being made for the ceremony, he had explained, “Devotees will not be allowed for darshan on November 25. Only those who are invited will have the opportunity to see the Lord, and arrangements are being made for around 8,000 invitees."