ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's School Friend, Asgarali Vora Finally Gets Relief In His Land Land Dispute After Their Meeting

Mira-Bhayandar: A week after Asgarali Vora met his childhood friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he seems to have finally got relief in his long-standing land dispute in Mira-Bhayandar.

Prashant Keluskar, Director of Seven Eleven Construction Company, has released a video clarifying their company's position, in which he asserts "MLA Narendra Mehta has no connection to this land, and that we did not purchase the land from Asgarali Vora."

The octogenarian Vora, who has not called on his school friend Modi after he became the Prime Minister, finally decided to give it one last shot. The Prime Minister met Vora on September 8. It is said that both studied in the BN School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.

Land case

He met the Prime Minister for help and explained that his land was being encroached upon and was illegally being purchased by a construction company in which Narendra Mehta was a director. Mehta is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

However, Prashant Keluskar refuted the allegations and said these are attempts to defame his company and Mehta.