PM Modi's School Friend, Asgarali Vora Finally Gets Relief In His Land Land Dispute After Their Meeting
The construction company director clarifies that the legislator Narendra Mehta has no role to play in this case. Reports Narendra Wankhede
Published : September 16, 2026 at 6:37 PM IST
Mira-Bhayandar: A week after Asgarali Vora met his childhood friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he seems to have finally got relief in his long-standing land dispute in Mira-Bhayandar.
Prashant Keluskar, Director of Seven Eleven Construction Company, has released a video clarifying their company's position, in which he asserts "MLA Narendra Mehta has no connection to this land, and that we did not purchase the land from Asgarali Vora."
The octogenarian Vora, who has not called on his school friend Modi after he became the Prime Minister, finally decided to give it one last shot. The Prime Minister met Vora on September 8. It is said that both studied in the BN School in Vadnagar, Gujarat.
Land case
He met the Prime Minister for help and explained that his land was being encroached upon and was illegally being purchased by a construction company in which Narendra Mehta was a director. Mehta is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
However, Prashant Keluskar refuted the allegations and said these are attempts to defame his company and Mehta.
Keluskar stated, "The land in question was purchased from Mervin Joseph Fernandes and Mukesh Parekh." Keluskar further clarified that Narendra Mehta, who is a shareholder in the company, has no involvement in its daily business operations.
"There is absolutely no connection between Narendra Mehta and Seven Eleven Construction Company regarding this land transaction," the company said. Furthermore, Keluskar has alleged, "There is a deliberate attempt to defame MLA Narendra Mehta and Seven Eleven Construction Company."
Company clarifies
The company has issued an official clarification saying, "All transactions related to this land, undertaken by Seven-Eleven Construction Company, have now been cancelled." It was further clarified, "The company submitted a letter to the Town Planning Department of the Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation on September 15, to surrender the relevant construction permission."
Finally, the company claimed, "The company held a meeting with Asgarali Vora regarding this matter, and the entire dispute has been resolved." The company now states they no longer have any connection to Vora's land.