ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Escort Helicopter Stranded In Mysuru After Technical Snag, Security Personnel Deployed

Representational Image ( ANI )

Mysuru: A technical snag has left one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's escort helicopters stranded in Mysuru. The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter is currently parked at the Lalitha Mahal helipad.

At 3.20 pm on Friday, two escort helicopters arrived at the Lalitha Mahal helipad to accompany the Prime Minister's helicopter. After the Prime Minister's helicopter landed, all three aircraft were scheduled to take off again. However, while two helicopters took off, the third remained at the helipad due to a technical snag.

A senior police officer, speaking to ETV Bharat, confirmed the development and said the helicopter had been grounded after a technical issue emerged during take-off. The officer said the helicopter would leave once the problem was resolved. Personnel have also been deployed at the helipad to ensure its security. Past Incidents Involving Technical Snags In PM Modi's Aircraft