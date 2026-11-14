PM Modi's Escort Helicopter Stranded In Mysuru After Technical Snag, Security Personnel Deployed
Two helicopters departed as scheduled, while the third remained grounded after an issue emerged during the take-off procedure on Friday afternoon.
Published : November 14, 2026 at 10:07 AM IST
Mysuru: A technical snag has left one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's escort helicopters stranded in Mysuru. The Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter is currently parked at the Lalitha Mahal helipad.
At 3.20 pm on Friday, two escort helicopters arrived at the Lalitha Mahal helipad to accompany the Prime Minister's helicopter. After the Prime Minister's helicopter landed, all three aircraft were scheduled to take off again. However, while two helicopters took off, the third remained at the helipad due to a technical snag.
A senior police officer, speaking to ETV Bharat, confirmed the development and said the helicopter had been grounded after a technical issue emerged during take-off.
The officer said the helicopter would leave once the problem was resolved. Personnel have also been deployed at the helipad to ensure its security.
Past Incidents Involving Technical Snags In PM Modi's Aircraft
Technical issues have also affected aircraft associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on previous occasions.
On November 15, 2024, a technical snag developed in an IAF aircraft carrying Modi from Deoghar, Jharkhand, to Delhi. The aircraft was grounded at Deoghar airport after the Prime Minister returned from a rally in Bihar's Jamui. He remained stranded for more than two hours before Delhi dispatched a replacement aircraft to take him back to the national capital.
Earlier, on February 24, 2019, an IAF helicopter carrying Modi developed a technical glitch shortly after taking off from Jaipur airport. The helicopter, heading toward Tonk, had to return to the airport within minutes. The Prime Minister subsequently continued his journey in a standby helicopter.
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