PM Modi's Daat Kali Temple Visit In Dehradun To Deliver Message For West Bengal Polls
On April 14, when the PM visits Dehradun to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, he also offer prayers at the Daat Kali Temple.
Published : April 13, 2026 at 4:39 PM IST
Dehradun: The significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dehradun visit on April 14 will not be limited to the development projects he inaugurates. His party, the BJP, is also promoting his scheduled visit to Dehradun's Maa Daat Kali temple, for the implied message it is supposed to convey to West Bengal, which is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this month, and where Goddess Kali is revered.
As a result, PM Modi's Dehradun visit is not only being seen as an official event, but also for the multi-layered political, religious, and symbolic message it is expected to convey.
During his Dehradun visit, PM Modi will participate in several important events, the most consequential of which being the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to open a new chapter in connectivity for Uttarakhand, as well as for North India.
But all eyes are fixed on his visit to the Maa Daat Kali Temple, located on the border of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. As a Shaktipeeth, it holds immense religious significance. Maa Daat Kali is considered to be a form of Goddess Durga, the preeminent religious icon of Bengalis. The temple's most prominent feature is the eternal flame that burns continuously in it, and which is considered a symbol of the Goddess's power and blessings.
It is said that travelers passing by since ancient times, bow their heads before to the deity before beginning their journey.
PM Modi's Visit: A Symbolic Message
PM Modi's visit is being seen as carrying a major political message. The PM's message from this Shaktipeeth in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is being seen as a strategy to directly convey a message of cultural connection to the people of Bengal, which the BJP sees as the biggest test of its political expansion project.
April 14 is also significant as the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ambedkar, a symbol of social justice and equality. Consequently, the PM's visit will represent a unique confluence of social, religious, and political implications.
This is not the first time PM Modi has delivered such a political message from Uttarakhand. Earlier, he has sent similar messages from shrines like Kedarnath and Badrinath.
Preparations Complete, Special Prayers To Be Performed
In view of the visit, special preparations have been made at the temple complex, from security arrangements to worship. According to the temple's mahant and priests, special prayers will be performed when the PM arrives. However, given the PM's protocol, the puja will be short.
In anticipation of the PM's arrival, Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Anand Vardhan and Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth visited the Daat Kali Temple on Monday and reviewed security arrangements and programme schedule.
Congress Sees Politics in PM's Worship
The Uttarakhand Congress has already protested the PM's visit, highlighting the attempt at sending a political message to West Bengal. Party leaders said religion has always been a political topic for the BJP, adding that the public has understood this, so such a message will not have any impact on West Bengal.