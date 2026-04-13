ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Daat Kali Temple Visit In Dehradun To Deliver Message For West Bengal Polls

Dehradun: The significance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Dehradun visit on April 14 will not be limited to the development projects he inaugurates. His party, the BJP, is also promoting his scheduled visit to Dehradun's Maa Daat Kali temple, for the implied message it is supposed to convey to West Bengal, which is scheduled to hold Assembly elections later this month, and where Goddess Kali is revered.

As a result, PM Modi's Dehradun visit is not only being seen as an official event, but also for the multi-layered political, religious, and symbolic message it is expected to convey.

During his Dehradun visit, PM Modi will participate in several important events, the most consequential of which being the inauguration of the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, which is expected to open a new chapter in connectivity for Uttarakhand, as well as for North India.

But all eyes are fixed on his visit to the Maa Daat Kali Temple, located on the border of Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh. As a Shaktipeeth, it holds immense religious significance. Maa Daat Kali is considered to be a form of Goddess Durga, the preeminent religious icon of Bengalis. The temple's most prominent feature is the eternal flame that burns continuously in it, and which is considered a symbol of the Goddess's power and blessings.

It is said that travelers passing by since ancient times, bow their heads before to the deity before beginning their journey.

PM Modi's Visit: A Symbolic Message

PM Modi's visit is being seen as carrying a major political message. The PM's message from this Shaktipeeth in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is being seen as a strategy to directly convey a message of cultural connection to the people of Bengal, which the BJP sees as the biggest test of its political expansion project.