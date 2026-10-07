PM Modi's 25-Year Journey Is About Service, Implementation And Big Thinking: C R Patil
Patil said government programmes increasingly focus on reaching beneficiaries directly while setting clear timelines to complete major initiatives across the country, reports Anamika Ratna.
Published : October 7, 2026 at 1:35 PM IST|
Updated : October 7, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years in constitutional office on October 7, marking a journey that began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister. He has been the Prime Minister since 2014.
On the occasion, the BJP organised public-service programmes across the country, including the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, while the Union Cabinet passed a congratulatory resolution marking his 25-year journey.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil is among the leaders who worked with PM Modi since his Gujarat days, and continues to do so at the Centre. Patil, who represents Gujarat's Navsari in the Lok Sabha, was for a long time, also entrusted with developing Modi's LS constituency, Varanasi.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Patil described Modi's 25-year journey in public office as one that combined service with governance. "Reaching power through service and continuing to serve even while in power is a big thing," Patil said.
Recalling the PM's early years, Patil said he came from a low-income family and began his journey focused on service. He said Modi's experience in Gujarat helped him understand people's problems and develop ways to address them. "In Gujarat, he framed and implemented major schemes. This experience helped him understand the problems of people and how to solve them," he said.
Patil said this experience later shaped the approach at the national level. He pointed to areas like railways, river linking, air connectivity, hospitals, medical colleges and welfare schemes as examples of the changes he associated with Modi's tenure.
"If we start talking about hospitals, medical colleges and welfare schemes, even seven days would not be enough," he said.
Patil said the major difference was not merely in announcing schemes, but in ensuring their implementation within a defined timeframe. "Prime Minister Modi taught the country how to implement schemes on time," he said.
Jan Dhan, Water And Toilets Show Scale Of Implementation: Patil
Talking about the Gujarat Model and its nationwide application, Patil said several initiatives focused on meeting basic needs and ensuring that government assistance reached people directly.
He cited the Jan Dhan scheme as an example, saying people from poorer sections earlier struggled to access banking services. Opening bank accounts enabled government assistance to reach beneficiaries directly, without middlemen.
Patil said, "Initially, people wondered what would happen with a zero-balance account. But when government grants and assistance started reaching their accounts directly, their confidence grew."
He also highlighted the expansion of tap water connections and construction of toilets. Patil said around 12 crore toilets had been built and water had been supplied to homes under the government's initiatives.
He said the scale of these programmes could be understood from the number of households that previously lacked basic facilities.
The Minister also spoke about changes in how projects were planned and executed. He said that in Gujarat, whenever Modi started a scheme or project, he set a completion date along with the launch.
"Whenever a scheme was started in Gujarat, the date of its completion was also decided. The same system was brought to the Centre," he added.
According to Patil, this approach brought greater focus on timelines and implementation. He said schemes were earlier announced but often lacked adequate attention to completing them within a defined timeframe.
Patil said the Prime Minister also changed as his responsibilities increased. "The more his responsibility increased, the more humble he became," he said.
He added that PM Modi's approach remained focused on service, with schemes designed for different sections of society, including youth, women, senior citizens and farmers.
Viksit Bharat 2047 Roadmap And Lessons From Modi
On the goal of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047, Patil said the 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public life had laid the foundation for the long-term objective. He said it was unfortunate that basic needs such as clean drinking water, toilets, cleanliness and healthcare had not received adequate attention in the past, making it necessary to prepare a long-term roadmap.
"The fact that we have to make a plan for Viksit Bharat itself is a matter of regret. A 20-year roadmap has now been prepared and work has started on it," Patil said. He said people now had confidence that the goal could be achieved because of the government's focus on implementation.
"People have now developed the confidence that when Prime Minister Modi says we will make a Viksit Bharat, we will definitely become a Viksit Bharat," he said.
Asked what he had personally learnt from Modi during their long association, Patil said he had no particular private experience to share, describing the PM as someone who lived a transparent life. He listed perfection, timely completion of work, quality, transparency and thinking big among the lessons he had learnt. The Union Minister said, "Work should have perfection, it should be completed on time, its quality should be good, and the thinking should be big."
Responding to the Opposition's criticism of Modi's 25 years in public life and its claim that the period posed a threat to democracy, Patil said Opposition parties were coming together seeking political ground. He referred to protests involving Opposition parties and said these stemmed from their concerns.
Patil contrasted these protests with those led by the BJP, when it was in Opposition. He said BJP's protests were against corruption in the Congress, while describing the Opposition's current protests as aimed to create pressure and protect themselves from corruption allegations.
"There is a huge difference between the two movements, and the whole world knows it," Patil added.
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