ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's 25-Year Journey Is About Service, Implementation And Big Thinking: C R Patil

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed 25 years in constitutional office on October 7, marking a journey that began on October 7, 2001, when he took oath as Gujarat Chief Minister. He has been the Prime Minister since 2014.

On the occasion, the BJP organised public-service programmes across the country, including the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, while the Union Cabinet passed a congratulatory resolution marking his 25-year journey.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil is among the leaders who worked with PM Modi since his Gujarat days, and continues to do so at the Centre. Patil, who represents Gujarat's Navsari in the Lok Sabha, was for a long time, also entrusted with developing Modi's LS constituency, Varanasi.

Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil speaks with ETV Bharat (Source: ETV Bharat)

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Patil described Modi's 25-year journey in public office as one that combined service with governance. "Reaching power through service and continuing to serve even while in power is a big thing," Patil said.

Recalling the PM's early years, Patil said he came from a low-income family and began his journey focused on service. He said Modi's experience in Gujarat helped him understand people's problems and develop ways to address them. "In Gujarat, he framed and implemented major schemes. This experience helped him understand the problems of people and how to solve them," he said.

Patil said this experience later shaped the approach at the national level. He pointed to areas like railways, river linking, air connectivity, hospitals, medical colleges and welfare schemes as examples of the changes he associated with Modi's tenure.

"If we start talking about hospitals, medical colleges and welfare schemes, even seven days would not be enough," he said.

Patil said the major difference was not merely in announcing schemes, but in ensuring their implementation within a defined timeframe. "Prime Minister Modi taught the country how to implement schemes on time," he said.

Jan Dhan, Water And Toilets Show Scale Of Implementation: Patil

Talking about the Gujarat Model and its nationwide application, Patil said several initiatives focused on meeting basic needs and ensuring that government assistance reached people directly.

He cited the Jan Dhan scheme as an example, saying people from poorer sections earlier struggled to access banking services. Opening bank accounts enabled government assistance to reach beneficiaries directly, without middlemen.

Patil said, "Initially, people wondered what would happen with a zero-balance account. But when government grants and assistance started reaching their accounts directly, their confidence grew."

He also highlighted the expansion of tap water connections and construction of toilets. Patil said around 12 crore toilets had been built and water had been supplied to homes under the government's initiatives.