ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Zelenskyy Hold Bilateral Talks On Trade, Cooperation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, France.

In a post on X, "Met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Evian. In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation. Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war time. Also reiterated that India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else".



Earlier, the G7 leaders reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.

