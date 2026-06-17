PM Modi, Zelenskyy Hold Bilateral Talks On Trade, Cooperation
Modi said he reviewed different aspects of cooperation between India and Ukraine during the meeting.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 10:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Évian, France.
In a post on X, "Met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Evian. In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation. Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war time. Also reiterated that India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else".
Earlier, the G7 leaders reaffirmed solidarity with Ukraine in the war against Russia, agreeing to increase additional air defence systems, licenses to increase military production, while strengthening sanctions against the Russian oil and gas sectors.
Met President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Evian. In recent times, India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively. This has been reflected in different areas of our cooperation. Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties… pic.twitter.com/z0CUKKw9Hj— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 17, 2026
Issuing a formal declaration, the Heads of State and Government of the G7 expressed unwavering support for Ukraine and lauded the nation and its citizens for their "resilience and progress" amid the prolonged conflict.
"We, the Heads of State and Government of the G7, stand united in our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, and territorial integrity. We reaffirm our solidarity with the Ukrainian people, whose vital infrastructure and cultural heritage are under attack. We commend Ukraine for its resilience and the progress it has made on the front lines in recent months, and we emphasize that there is now renewed momentum," the statement read.
To boost Ukraine's defence capabilities, the G7 leaders agreed to further boost the air defence systems, interceptors and long-range ammunition, while granting licenses to increase Ukraine's military production. The leaders also agreed to strengthen the energy requirements of Kyiv and assured additional support ahead of the upcoming winter.
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