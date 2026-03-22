PM Modi Writes To Chief Minister Nitish Kumar On Bihar Diwas
Modi showered praise on JD(U) president for having demonstrated a "personal commitment towards the welfare of all sections of the society in Bihar."
Published : March 22, 2026 at 2:04 PM IST
Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, congratulating him and the people of the state on "Bihar Diwas", the day on which the province, which was earlier a part of the Bengal presidency, came into being over a century ago. Kumar, the longest-serving CM of the state, shared a screenshot of the three-page letter from Modi on his social media handles.
"Under your leadership, Bihar has witnessed a huge transformation", said the PM, adding, "I feel proud that my government got the opportunity to help speed up the state's progress".
The Prime Minister showered praise on the JD(U) president, an alliance partner of the ruling BJP at the Centre, for having demonstrated a "personal commitment towards the welfare of all sections of the society".
मैं आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को बिहार दिवस के अवसर पर राज्य के प्रति स्नेहपूर्ण संदेश के लिए समस्त बिहारवासियों की ओर से हार्दिक धन्यवाद एवं आभार प्रकट करता हूँ। यह हमारे लिए गर्व का विषय है कि आपने बिहार की समृद्ध विरासत, संस्कृति और प्रगति के प्रयासों की सराहना… pic.twitter.com/NfKYj1Ej08— Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) March 22, 2026
Modi began his letter with Bihar Diwas greetings to the CM and "my brothers and sisters" across the state and dwelt at length upon the rich history of the land, making a mention of "moral and spiritual values" embodied by the Buddha and "diplomacy and statecraft under Chandragupt Maurya, the disciple of Chanakya, a legacy which continues to guide India".
Modi also spoke of the Champaran Satyagraha launched by Mahatma Gandhi and luminaries like Sachhidanand Sinha, who headed the Constituent Assembly, Rajendra Prasad, the first President of Independent India, and Jagjivan Ram, a Dalit leader who went on to become the Deputy Prime Minister.
The Prime Minister also made a mention of the key role played by Jayaprakash Narayan's movement in Bihar, which had set the tone for the struggle against the infamous emergency. "Some time ago, the NDA government got the opportunity to confer Bharat Ratna upon Karpoori Thakur, a move that has been lauded by all", added the Prime Minister.
In Response to the Prime Minister's letter, Nitish wrote on X, "On behalf of all the people of Bihar, I extend our heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the esteemed Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji for his affectionate message on the occasion of Bihar Diwas regarding the state. It is a matter of pride for us that you have appreciated Bihar's rich heritage, culture, and efforts toward progress."
He further assured that the government will remain steadfastly committed to the all-round development of the state, social justice, good governance, and the strengthening of the infrastructure of Bihar.
"We are receiving the full cooperation of the Central Government. Now, Bihar will become even more developed, join the ranks of the country's leading states, and make a significant contribution to the nation's progress. With your guidance and support, Bihar's diligent and talented people will undoubtedly take the state and the country to new heights," Nitish added.
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