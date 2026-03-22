ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Writes To Chief Minister Nitish Kumar On Bihar Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and JD(U) Chief Nitish Kumar join hands during the swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government in Bihar, in Patna on Nov 20, 2025. ( ANI )

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, congratulating him and the people of the state on "Bihar Diwas", the day on which the province, which was earlier a part of the Bengal presidency, came into being over a century ago. Kumar, the longest-serving CM of the state, shared a screenshot of the three-page letter from Modi on his social media handles.

"Under your leadership, Bihar has witnessed a huge transformation", said the PM, adding, "I feel proud that my government got the opportunity to help speed up the state's progress".

The Prime Minister showered praise on the JD(U) president, an alliance partner of the ruling BJP at the Centre, for having demonstrated a "personal commitment towards the welfare of all sections of the society".

Modi began his letter with Bihar Diwas greetings to the CM and "my brothers and sisters" across the state and dwelt at length upon the rich history of the land, making a mention of "moral and spiritual values" embodied by the Buddha and "diplomacy and statecraft under Chandragupt Maurya, the disciple of Chanakya, a legacy which continues to guide India".