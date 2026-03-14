'Countdown For Maha Jungle Raaj TMC Govt In West Bengal Has Begun': PM Modi At Kolkata Rally
The PM is addressing a massive rally part of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.
Published : March 14, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST|
Updated : March 14, 2026 at 3:58 PM IST
Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC in West Bengal during his visit to Kolkata saying that the countdown for the “ruthless” and “Maha jungle raaj” government led by Chief Minister government had begun.
Addressing a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on the sidelines of unveiling various developmental projects, PM Modi said that people of Bengal had been fed up of the “ruthless” government in the state adding change was imminent. Today's rally marks the culmination of the party's statewide Parivartan Yatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal.
Speaking at a massive BJP rally in Kolkata. Across West Bengal, people are rising in anger against TMC’s corruption, cut money syndicates, violence and years of misrule.@BJP4Bengal https://t.co/Hlv692DsOE— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2026
Greeting people in Bengali at the outset, PM Modi said, "Your enthusiasm and your energy show what Bengal is thinking and what is in the minds of the people of Bengal. If anyone wants to see it, they should look at this scene". He accused the TMC government of resorting to tactics to sabotage the BJP rally. "Despite all tactics, TMC govt could not stop people from attending this rally," he said adding "No matter how hard this 'tyrannical' govt here tries, it won't be able to stop storm of change".
Attacking the incumbent TMC government over jobs, the PM stated that the youths of Bengal were "suffering under curse of exodus" saying that they were "neither getting degrees nor jobs". "TMC neither works nor allows others to work, central schemes are being stalled in Bengal," he claimed.
Revives RG Kar Horror To Attack TMC
The PM said that the people of Bengal had voted TMC to power by ousting the Left front "with high hopes, but the TMC recruited the goons and mafia in the party as a result of which criminals are scotfree in Bengal".
The PM stated that "heartwrenching crimes against sisters and daughters are taking place day in day out(in Bengal)" adding "no part of Bengal is untouched from such incidents".
"Remember the rape against student inside the college premises and against little girls including from the tribal community besides the rape against the woman inside the TMC office. Most of the culprits are either TMC leaders or linked to the TMC," PM Modi said. He alleged that the TMC government was protecting rapists and shielding criminals.
He said that the people of Bengal had “not forgotten the images from Sandeshkhali, TMC's attitude and brutality against RG Kar student”. “This is the attitude which is responsible for rising acid attacks in West Bengal”.
'Infiltration Changing Demography'
Resorting to the BJP's polarisation plank, PM Modi alleged that the demography of "many areas in Bengal is being changed due to infiltration, turning Hindus into minorities". He further alleged that the TMC was opposing granting citizenship to Hindu refugees "as it doesn't consider them its vote bank".
Referring to the alleged protocol lapse during President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the state, the PM said, "The insult of President Murmu is insult to India's tribals, its people and Constitution". He said that the TMC's "attack on constitutional institutions such as Election Commission is shameful".
Blowing the trumpet for the West Bengal assembly election, the PM said that upcoming assembly election "is not just about changing government, but about saving Bengal's soul".
“The Bengal envisioned by great personalities such as Ramakrishna Paramhansa, Swami Vivekananda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Bagha Jatin, Khudiram Bose, Dr. Syama Prasad Mukherjee, and Lokmata Rani Rashmoni will be built and rebuilt by a BJP government,” he said.
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