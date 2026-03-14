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'Countdown For Maha Jungle Raaj TMC Govt In West Bengal Has Begun': PM Modi At Kolkata Rally

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling TMC in West Bengal during his visit to Kolkata saying that the countdown for the “ruthless” and “Maha jungle raaj” government led by Chief Minister government had begun.

Addressing a massive rally at the Brigade Parade Ground on the sidelines of unveiling various developmental projects, PM Modi said that people of Bengal had been fed up of the “ruthless” government in the state adding change was imminent. Today's rally marks the culmination of the party's statewide Parivartan Yatra campaign ahead of the Assembly election in West Bengal.

Greeting people in Bengali at the outset, PM Modi said, "Your enthusiasm and your energy show what Bengal is thinking and what is in the minds of the people of Bengal. If anyone wants to see it, they should look at this scene". He accused the TMC government of resorting to tactics to sabotage the BJP rally. "Despite all tactics, TMC govt could not stop people from attending this rally," he said adding "No matter how hard this 'tyrannical' govt here tries, it won't be able to stop storm of change".

Attacking the incumbent TMC government over jobs, the PM stated that the youths of Bengal were "suffering under curse of exodus" saying that they were "neither getting degrees nor jobs". "TMC neither works nor allows others to work, central schemes are being stalled in Bengal," he claimed.

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The PM said that the people of Bengal had voted TMC to power by ousting the Left front "with high hopes, but the TMC recruited the goons and mafia in the party as a result of which criminals are scotfree in Bengal".