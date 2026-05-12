ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Move To Implement Ayushman Bharat Scheme In West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by West Bengal chief minister-elect Suvendu Adhikari during the latters' oath-taking ceremony as party forms government in the state for the first time, at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, May 9, 2026. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed the decision of the new BJP government in West Bengal to implement Ayushman Bharat and said the double-engine government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state will implement the Centre's flagship programme under which health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh is provided to each eligible household annually.

In a social media post on 'X', Modi said, "The welfare of my sisters and brothers of West Bengal is supreme! I'm very happy that the people of the state will have access to Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest healthcare scheme that ensures top-quality and affordable healthcare. "At the same time, the double-engine Government will ensure seamless delivery of key Central schemes."