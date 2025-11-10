ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3; Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai

In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, BJP leaders K. Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya pose for a photograph after participating in the 'Ironman 70.3 Goa 2025' long-distance triathlon race. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3, which was held in Goa on Sunday. In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for completing the Ironman triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

The event, flagged off by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Miramar Beach, drew over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries— a 20 per cent jump from last year—plunging into the Arabian Sea for a 1.9 km swim. Competitors then cycled 90 km through Goa's lush coastal roads before a punishing 21.1 km run, totalling 113 km under blistering tropical sun.