PM Modi Welcomes Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3; Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai
Young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai thanked Prime Minister Modi for inspiring a generation of youngsters in country through the Fit India Movement.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3, which was held in Goa on Sunday. In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for completing the Ironman triathlon.
"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.
"Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.
The event, flagged off by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Miramar Beach, drew over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries— a 20 per cent jump from last year—plunging into the Arabian Sea for a 1.9 km swim. Competitors then cycled 90 km through Goa's lush coastal roads before a punishing 21.1 km run, totalling 113 km under blistering tropical sun.
Uzbekistan's Konstantin Belousov clinched the men's elite title in an impressive 4:25:47, while the UK's Ellie Garrett dominated the women's in 4:58:32.
Both BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai thanked Prime Minister Modi for inspiring a generation of youngsters in the country through the Fit India Movement.
Thank you for acknowledging the accomplishments of all the participants.
In a post on X, Tejasvi Surya said, "Thank you for acknowledging the accomplishments of all the participants. Every Ironman participant carries a story of resilience, of second chances, of not giving up."
"From cancer survivors to young mothers, each one crossing the finish line inspires many more - transforming our national culture. Thank you, Sir, for inspiring a #FitIndia that celebrates every journey," Surya said post-race. Annamalai, 40, became only the second Indian politician to bag the title, embodying resilience after his rigorous training amid party duties.
"My beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi Sir, thank you for inspiring a generation of youngsters of our nation through the #FitIndia Movement." Under your leadership, fitness has become a national movement, uniting citizens from all walks of life in a shared pursuit of a healthier and stronger Bharat. We are grateful for your enduring inspiration, Sir, and proud to contribute in our own small way to this transformative journey," Annamalai said on a social media platform 'X'.
