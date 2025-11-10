ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Youth Participation In Ironman 70.3; Congratulates BJP Leaders Tejasvi Surya And K Annamalai

Young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai thanked Prime Minister Modi for inspiring a generation of youngsters in country through the Fit India Movement.

In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, BJP leaders K. Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya pose for a photograph after participating in the 'Ironman 70.3 Goa 2025' long-distance triathlon race.
In this image posted on Nov. 9, 2025, BJP leaders K. Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya pose for a photograph after participating in the 'Ironman 70.3 Goa 2025' long-distance triathlon race. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 10, 2025 at 10:58 AM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the increased participation by youth in events like Ironman 70.3, which was held in Goa on Sunday. In a post on X, the prime minister also congratulated young BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K Annamalai for completing the Ironman triathlon.

"Glad to see increased participation by our youth in events like Ironman 70.3 which was held in Goa today. Such events contribute towards #FitIndia movement," Modi said.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part. Delighted that two of our young party colleagues, Annamalai and Tejasvi Surya are among those who have completed the Ironman Triathlon," the prime minister said.

The event, flagged off by Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant from Miramar Beach, drew over 1,300 athletes from 31 countries— a 20 per cent jump from last year—plunging into the Arabian Sea for a 1.9 km swim. Competitors then cycled 90 km through Goa's lush coastal roads before a punishing 21.1 km run, totalling 113 km under blistering tropical sun.

Uzbekistan's Konstantin Belousov clinched the men's elite title in an impressive 4:25:47, while the UK's Ellie Garrett dominated the women's in 4:58:32.

Both BJP leaders Tejasvi Surya and K. Annamalai thanked Prime Minister Modi for inspiring a generation of youngsters in the country through the Fit India Movement.

In a post on X, Tejasvi Surya said, "Thank you for acknowledging the accomplishments of all the participants. Every Ironman participant carries a story of resilience, of second chances, of not giving up."

"From cancer survivors to young mothers, each one crossing the finish line inspires many more - transforming our national culture. Thank you, Sir, for inspiring a #FitIndia that celebrates every journey," Surya said post-race. Annamalai, 40, became only the second Indian politician to bag the title, embodying resilience after his rigorous training amid party duties.

"My beloved PM Thiru @narendramodi Sir, thank you for inspiring a generation of youngsters of our nation through the #FitIndia Movement." Under your leadership, fitness has become a national movement, uniting citizens from all walks of life in a shared pursuit of a healthier and stronger Bharat. We are grateful for your enduring inspiration, Sir, and proud to contribute in our own small way to this transformative journey," Annamalai said on a social media platform 'X'.

Also Read:

  1. BSF DG Leads Jammu Marathon, First Such Initiative Since Operation Sindoor
  2. Goa Gears Up For IFFI 2025 With Japan As Country Of Focus; Global Line-up Unveiled

TAGGED:

GOA IRONMAN 2025
GOA
IRONMAN 70 3

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Will New Component In Ancient Indian Ancestry Throw Genomic Research Into South Asian History Wide Open?

Drone Didi Of Varanasi: How A Homemaker Neetu Rai Took To Tech & Became A Role Model For Rural Women

Between Planning And Practice: India's Transit-Oriented Development Impasse

From The Ground: Bihar Man Who Once Presided Naxal 'Courts' Hopes For Change

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.