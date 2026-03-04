ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Finland President, Says Bilateral Relations Will Reach New Heights

President Stubb was accorded ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs KV Singh at airport.

In this image released on March 4, 2026, Finnish President Alexander Stubb being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi.
In this image released on March 4, 2026, Finnish President Alexander Stubb being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 4, 2026 at 1:17 PM IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the relations between India and Finland will reach new heights after the arrival of President Alexander Stubb here on Wednesday morning. President Stubb was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh at the airport.

"Welcome to India, President Alexander Stubb. I fully agree with you, your visit will take India-Finland relations to new heights. I eagerly look forward to our meeting tomorrow and to your keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026," Modi wrote on X. The prime minister made the comments in response to a post of President Stubb, who said he was travelling to India on a state visit.

"I will meet with the President of India @rashtrapatibhvn and Prime Minister @narendramodi as well as other members of the state leadership. The visit will further strengthen the relations between Finland and India – including in the area of trade," the Finland President wrote on X.

President Stubb will be the Chief Guest and Keynote Speaker at the Raisina Dialogue 2026. In addition, he will hold discussions with Modi, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations and addressing regional and global issues of mutual interest.

