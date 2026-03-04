ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Welcomes Finland President, Says Bilateral Relations Will Reach New Heights

In this image released on March 4, 2026, Finnish President Alexander Stubb being accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi. ( PTI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the relations between India and Finland will reach new heights after the arrival of President Alexander Stubb here on Wednesday morning. President Stubb was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs K V Singh at the airport.

"Welcome to India, President Alexander Stubb. I fully agree with you, your visit will take India-Finland relations to new heights. I eagerly look forward to our meeting tomorrow and to your keynote address at the Raisina Dialogue 2026," Modi wrote on X. The prime minister made the comments in response to a post of President Stubb, who said he was travelling to India on a state visit.