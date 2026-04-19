ETV Bharat / bharat

'TMC To Be Punished In Polls For Betraying Women', Says Modi; 'PM Feels Power Slipping', Snaps Mamata

Bankura/ Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that women would punish the ruling Trinamool Congress in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections for "betraying" them by preventing the passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026 in Parliament.

Reiterating that Bengal has highest proportion of female elected representatives in both Parliament and the State Legislature, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said PM Modi can feel "power slipping through your (his) fingers" so is going to any extent to hold on for just a little longer.

On Friday, the BJP-led government failed to secure passage of the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill in the Lok Sabha. The bill sought to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies before the 2029 Lok Sabha polls through a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

After seeking forgiveness from the women of the country and blaming the Opposition for defeating women's quota bill in Parliament on Saturday evening, the PM, addressing election rallies at Bishnupur in Bengal's Bankura district and Purulia district, said TMC in collusion with the Congress, blocked the passage of the bill as it is 'opposed to women's empowerment'.

"We have seen how TMC betrayed women in Parliament and conspired with Congress to prevent the passage of the bill as it is against women's empowerment. On the other hand, BJP's identity is tied to women's empowerment, and their safety and security. That is why women across the country shower the BJP with their blessings," he said in Bishnupur poll rally.

"We want the role of women to expand in building a developed India and want more and more women to enter politics. But West Bengal has seen once again how the TMC betrayed the state's sisters and daughters," he added.