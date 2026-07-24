ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Vows 'More Strict Actions Against Paper Leaks; Rahul Reiterates Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation

New Delhi: Soon after the Higher Education secretary Vineet Joshi was replaced with Naresh Gangwar, and a fast-track court was announced for paper leak cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late-night video, vowed "more strict action" in the Cabinet meeting on Friday.

"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (sic)," Modi posted on X. "Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he could be heard as saying in a video shared along with the social media post.

"The government used all its might to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their exams in the shortest possible time," he said, while pointing out that the results were declared on July 19.

"I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible."