PM Modi Vows 'More Strict Actions Against Paper Leaks; Rahul Reiterates Dharmendra Pradhan Resignation
PM Modi announced his government would take strict action against paper leaks and would finalise a law in this regard at Friday's Cabinet meet.
By PTI
Published : July 24, 2026 at 1:50 AM IST|
Updated : July 24, 2026 at 2:00 AM IST
New Delhi: Soon after the Higher Education secretary Vineet Joshi was replaced with Naresh Gangwar, and a fast-track court was announced for paper leak cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a late-night video, vowed "more strict action" in the Cabinet meeting on Friday.
"More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow's Cabinet! (sic)," Modi posted on X. "Numerous effective measures have been taken in the past two and a half months since the paper leak incident. The culprits have been caught and are in jail. Our most important responsibility was to ensure that students' year is not wasted," he could be heard as saying in a video shared along with the social media post.
"The government used all its might to ensure that 22 lakh students could take their exams in the shortest possible time," he said, while pointing out that the results were declared on July 19.
More strict actions against paper leaks to come in tomorrow’s Cabinet! pic.twitter.com/NRysBukk5U— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2026
"I directed the departments today to establish a fast-track court. The departments presented me with the resolution late at night. This resolution, along with the provision for a fast-track court and harsh punishment, will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. After the suggestions of Cabinet colleagues, it will be finalised, and since the second week of Parliament is starting from Monday, efforts will be made to get that bill passed in the House as soon as possible."
In response, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sidestepping the issue of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation in his video message released just before midnight.
In a post on X, Gandhi said the prime minister should not insult the intelligence of students. "Mr Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Don't insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video. 1. Sack Pradhan. 2. Punish those who beat students. 3. Apologise," the leader of opposition said in his post.
Mr. Modi, our students are demanding Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2026
Don’t insult their intelligence with this pathetic midnight video.
1. Sack Pradhan.
2. Punish those who beat students.
3. Apologise https://t.co/7SLB6pQqZx
Prime Minister Modi announced that his government would take strict action against paper leaks and would discuss and finalise a law in this regard in Friday's meeting of the Union Cabinet.
Modi announced on Thursday that a bill containing provisions for strong action against paper leaks will be introduced in Parliament next week.
In a video message, Modi also said the contours of the bill will be discussed at the cabinet meeting where the proposed legislation will be finalised.
The cabinet will discuss the issue of paper leaks on Friday, and taking suggestions of the cabinet colleagues, further action will be finalised. "On Monday, when the second week of the Monsoon session of Parliament will begin, a bill will be brought with provisions for strong action against paper leaks, and we will try to pass it as early as possible," he said.