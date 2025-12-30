ETV Bharat / bharat

India, UAE Condemn Attempt To Target Russian President's Residence; PM Modi Urges Continued Diplomatic Efforts

New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday expressed concerns over reports of targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation."

Modi further stressed that the ongoing diplomatic efforts are the most viable path towards ending hostilities and achieving peace. "We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," the Prime Minister stated in a post on X.

UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, terming it a "deplorable act that threatens security and stability".

"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability," the statement read.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia. The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability," the statement read.