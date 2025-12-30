India, UAE Condemn Attempt To Target Russian President's Residence; PM Modi Urges Continued Diplomatic Efforts
Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.
Published : December 30, 2025 at 1:25 PM IST
New Delhi: India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday expressed concerns over reports of targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin's residence. Russia claimed on Monday that 91 long-range Ukrainian drones attempted to attack Putin's country residence in the Novgorod region, north of Moscow.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Deeply concerned by reports of the targeting of the residence of the President of the Russian Federation."
Modi further stressed that the ongoing diplomatic efforts are the most viable path towards ending hostilities and achieving peace. "We urge all concerned to remain focused on these efforts and to avoid any actions that could undermine them," the Prime Minister stated in a post on X.
UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also issued a statement strongly condemning the attack, terming it a "deplorable act that threatens security and stability".
"The United Arab Emirates has strongly condemned the attempt to target the residence of His Excellency Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, and denounced this deplorable attack and the threat it poses to security and stability," the statement read.
"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed the UAE's solidarity with the President of the Russian Federation, as well as with the government and people of Russia. The Ministry reiterated the UAE's unwavering rejection of all forms of violence aimed at undermining security and stability," the statement read.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the drone attack in the intervening night of Sunday and Monday failed to cause any damage as the drones were downed. He, however, warned that Russia reserves the right to respond at an appropriate time.
Lavrov characterised the Ukrainian attacks as an effort by Kyiv and its allies to undermine peace talks. He mentioned that Moscow will adjust its position regarding peace negotiations with Ukraine, while affirming that discussions will still proceed with the team of US President Donald Trump.
“Putin told Trump about the attack on the presidential residence in a phone call the two leaders had on Monday. President Trump was shocked,” the Kremlin foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov was quoted as saying by Russian TV channels.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of trying to undermine US-led diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, following Russia's accusation that Kyiv attacked Putin's residence.
Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team. We keep working together to bring peace closer.
— volodymyr zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@zelenskyyua) December 29, 2025
"Russia is at it again, using dangerous statements to undermine all achievements of our shared diplomatic efforts with President Trump's team," Zelenskyy said on a social media platform 'X'.
"This alleged 'residence strike' story is a complete fabrication intended to justify additional attacks against Ukraine, including Kyiv, as well as Russia's own refusal to take necessary steps to end the war," he added. (With Agency Inputs)
