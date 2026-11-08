ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Visits L K Advani’s Residence As Veteran Leader Enters 100th Year

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday as he entered the 100th year of his life, while several political leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, extended their wishes and recalled his contributions to the country’s political journey.

In a post on X, Deve Gowda described Advani as a dear friend who had led a dedicated and eventful life, and wished him good health and happiness. “My dear friend Shri LK Advani is becoming a centenarian. He has led a dedicated and eventful life. Here’s a nonagenarian wishing him the best of health and happiness,” he wrote.

Recalling their association, Deve Gowda said their relationship went back more than 50 years, to the time of the Emergency.

‘Our relationship goes back over 50 years, from the time of the Emergency. Time flies,” he wrote.

Former President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his birthday greetings to Advani, saying the nation reflected with respect on his long public life and contributions as he entered his 100th year.

“On the occasion of the birthday of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to him. As he enters his 100th year of life, the nation reflects with respect on his long public life and contributions to our national life,” Kovind said in his post on X.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a happy coincidence that Advani was entering the 100th year of his life on his birthday. He also referred to an article written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Advani’s life journey, published in newspapers on Sunday.