PM Modi Visits L K Advani’s Residence As Veteran Leader Enters 100th Year
Several political leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former President Ram Nath Kovind and others extended their wishes
By ANI
Published : November 8, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the residence of veteran leader LK Advani to greet him on his birthday as he entered the 100th year of his life, while several political leaders, including former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, former President Ram Nath Kovind and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, extended their wishes and recalled his contributions to the country’s political journey.
In a post on X, Deve Gowda described Advani as a dear friend who had led a dedicated and eventful life, and wished him good health and happiness.
“My dear friend Shri LK Advani is becoming a centenarian. He has led a dedicated and eventful life. Here’s a nonagenarian wishing him the best of health and happiness,” he wrote.
Recalling their association, Deve Gowda said their relationship went back more than 50 years, to the time of the Emergency.
‘Our relationship goes back over 50 years, from the time of the Emergency. Time flies,” he wrote.
Former President Ram Nath Kovind also extended his birthday greetings to Advani, saying the nation reflected with respect on his long public life and contributions as he entered his 100th year.
“On the occasion of the birthday of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to him. As he enters his 100th year of life, the nation reflects with respect on his long public life and contributions to our national life,” Kovind said in his post on X.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said it was a happy coincidence that Advani was entering the 100th year of his life on his birthday. He also referred to an article written by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Advani’s life journey, published in newspapers on Sunday.
“Today is Shri Advani ji’s birthday, and it is a very happy coincidence that he is entering the 100th year of his life. India’s Prime Minister, Shri @narendramodi ji, has written a deeply inspiring and moving article about his life journey in today’s newspapers,” he wrote on X.
Recalling Advani’s journey from arriving in India after Partition to becoming an RSS pracharak, a Jana Sangh leader and BJP national president on several occasions, Prasad said he had strengthened the party’s ideological foundations and helped build it into a nationwide organisation.
"After the horrors of Partition, he came to India, uprooted from his home, and went on to become an RSS pracharak, a Jana Sangh leader and the BJP’s national president on several occasions. Throughout this journey, he strengthened and clarified the party’s ideological foundations while building the organisation into a nationwide force,” he said.
He said Advani took India’s cultural nationalism to new heights through the Ayodhya movement and spoke of his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister in safeguarding the country’s security. Prasad also credited his efforts for the creation of Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand.
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