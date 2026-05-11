ETV Bharat / bharat

'Something Deeply Humane...': Pawan Kalyan's Wife Shares Emotional Post After PM Modi Visits Their Hyderabad Home

Hyderabad: Anna Lezhneva, wife of Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister and actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, shared an emotional message on social media after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited their residence in Hyderabad during his visit to the state on Sunday.

Upon reaching Pawan Kalyan’s residence in Jubilee Hills, PM Modi was warmly welcomed by Pawan Kalyan and his family. During the meeting, PM Modi enquired about Pawan Kalyan’s recent surgery and his ongoing recovery process. The Prime Minister also spent time interacting with the family members.

Sharing photographs from the visit, Anna Lezhneva expressed her happiness and gratitude to Prime Minister Modi. In a post, she said, "The Prime Minister told my husband to focus on health first and only then return to work. And with a smile, he told me to take good care of him, which I already do very happily," she said.

"There was something deeply humane about the entire visit. One of those moments that stays in your heart long after the day ends," she added.