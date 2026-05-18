ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Norway Today For Third India-Nordic Summit, Bilateral Engagements

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Norway on Monday to participate in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit and hold bilateral engagements with Norwegian leaders.

The visit marks PM Modi’s first trip to Norway and the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in 43 years. During the visit, he is scheduled to call on King Harald V and Queen Sonja, besides holding bilateral talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store. Prime Minister will also address the India-Norway Business and Research Summit along with the Norwegian Prime Minister.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the visit will provide an opportunity to review the progress made in India-Norway relations and explore avenues to further strengthen them, with a focus on trade and investment, capitalising on the India – EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, as well as on clean & green tech and blue economy.

"The visit will also be an opportunity to induce momentum in bilateral trade worth around USD 2.73 billion (2024), and investments by Norway’s Government Pension Fund (GPFG) of close to USD 28 billion in the Indian capital market," the MEA stated.