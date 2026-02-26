ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Visit Marks A Very Significant Milestone In India-Israel Relations: Foreign Secretary Misri

New Delhi: Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day Israel visit as a "significant milestone" in bilateral relations, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday stated it set the stage for the "next phase of important partnership." Detailing the significance of the trip, the Foreign Secretary stated that the visit serves as a bridge between a decade of progress and future collaboration.

"The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, has just concluded a visit to Israel. The Prime Minister is here on a state visit at the invitation of Benjamin Netanyahu, the Prime Minister of Israel," Misri said. The visit is particularly noteworthy as it comes nearly a decade after the Prime Minister's inaugural trip to the country.

"This is the Prime Minister's second visit to Israel; he was last here almost 9 years ago, which was his first visit. This visit marks a very significant milestone in India-Israel relations. It reflects the progress made over the past decade and sets the stage for the next phase of this important partnership," the Foreign Secretary added.

PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to address the Israeli Parliament, Knesset, marking his second visit to Israel in a decade, after his 2017 trip. Despite the brief duration of the stay, the Foreign Secretary highlighted the substantial results achieved during the "exceptional visit."