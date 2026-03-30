Infiltration Not Just A Poll Issue, It Is About Safeguarding Identity And National Security: PM Modi
Modi said that BJP workers must be fully aware of illegal land-grabbing cases and the problems faced by local people
Published : March 30, 2026 at 4:08 PM IST
New Delhi: Accusing the Congress of "allowing" land grabbing by infiltrators, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that infiltration into Assam is not just an election issue but is about safeguarding the identity of the state and national security.
Addressing virtually the BJP's booth-level workers in Assam ahead of the April 9 assembly polls, Modi said that the state saw a long span of instability, but things changed over the past decade as the party's double-engine government made every effort to ensure peace.
The mood in Assam is clear. The people stand firmly with the NDA. Do join the ‘Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad.’— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2026
https://t.co/8K283EHJe5
There is a need to remind first-time voters of the "misrule" of previous Congress governments in Assam and caution them that even the smallest mistake can push the state back, he said, noting that the BJP members were working hard to ensure a hat-trick for the party in the state.
"Infiltration is not just an election issue. It is an issue to safeguard the identity of Assam and national security. Congress allowed illegal land grabbing by infiltrators.
"Wherever infiltrators settle, they capture small businesses and the livelihoods of local people," he said during the 'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot Samvaad' initiative by the ruling BJP that is aimed at connecting directly with party activists in poll-bound states.
The prime minister said the BJP workers must be fully aware of illegal land-grabbing cases and the problems faced by local people, and the ordeal of those who have suffered due to illegal infiltrators must be known.
"People must know that Congress allowed encroachment, but the BJP is protecting rights," he said.
Modi noted that 12 peace agreements were signed by the government with different organisations in the Northeast. He said the BJP workers must remind people how the Congress "used to make agreements only on paper to create headlines and mislead people".
"We have seen the era when Assam was burning in violence. Assam saw a long span of instability, but things have changed in the past decade. But today, we can see a new confidence as the BJP's double-engine government has made every effort for peace," he said.
Under the Congress, peace agreements were pushed aside, and the youths were left to suffer and drift towards unrest, Modi alleged.
"No agreement with insurgents and student organisations worked during the Congress rule in Assam. The Congress betrayed the Bodo cause.
"The BJP worked to establish peace and secure the future of the youth. We are sincerely implementing peace agreements on the ground. Assam has witnessed how peace has been established through honest efforts in the past decade," he said.
Modi also said that the culture of the Bodo tribal areas is rich, but for decades, the Congress had neglected the region.
"I am glad that today there is peace. Bodoland once faced curfews and the sound of bombs, but today there is peace and stability. This is one of the biggest models for the country, a region that once saw violence is now moving on the path of peace," he said.
Modi said everyone was working hard for the BJP-led NDA government's hat-trick in Assam.
"I welcome the karyakartas of Assam BJP. I am a karyakarta like you. Whatever responsibility is given to me, I fulfil that duty. Today, at the booth level, I got the opportunity to speak to you. I know you are busy and all of you are filled with the resolve of 'mera booth sabse mazboot'," he said.
He stressed the need to inform first-time and young voters of the "misrule" of the previous Congress governments in Assam.
"Peace is the primary requirement for a state's development," the PM said, adding that no agreement with insurgents and student organisations worked during the Congress rule in Assam.
Modi also asked the Assam BJP booth workers to caution people against AI-generated videos in circulation in the state. The prime minister said the BJP booth workers must organise programmes where the experiences of those who left violence and joined the mainstream can be heard.
He said all BJP workers must have the NaMo App, through which the BJP members will get detailed information about whatever the party is doing for the empowerment of 'Nari Shakti'.
"BJP's double-engine government is the first choice of women across India," he asserted. Modi said the party workers will also learn the benefits of what a double-engine government can do, like the 'Orunodoi' scheme in Assam and the Lakhpati Didi programme.
"Across digital platforms, the success stories of Lakhpati Didis must be shared with the people," he said. The prime minister said party workers must visit booths in tea gardens and should organise tiffin meetings or 'Chai Pe Charcha' and listen to the stories and problems people faced in the past.
"They will tell you how they were left at the mercy of companies. Young people must also be part of these meetings," he said. Modi said the NDA government has done a lot, but people still have many expectations.
He said the land rights given to the tea garden workers will secure the future of thousands of such families and ensure their dignity. He also alleged that the West Bengal government is not letting central schemes reach the tea garden workers in that state. The elections for the 126-member Assam Assembly will be held on April 9. The BJP-led NDA government has been in power in Assam since 2016.
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