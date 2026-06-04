ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez Hold Bilateral Talks

Both leaders explored avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy between the nations.

PM Narendra Modi with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez.
PM Narendra Modi with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST

|

Updated : June 4, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Both leaders discussed the full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and explored avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy.

"The leaders also exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an X post.

Rodriguez reached New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit aimed at further deepening ties between the two nations.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Rodriguez and appreciated her sustained commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar expressed hope that Rodriguez's meeting with PM Modi would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today. Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship. Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen our cooperation," he shared on X.

"The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.

MEA said the Venezuelan delegation accompanying Rodrigues will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals, and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration.

"India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence," the MEA stated.

India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. Rodriguez's visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors, the MEA mentioned.

Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on January 5 after the US attacked the South American nation and "captured" the then-president Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Also Read

  1. Rahul Gandhi Slams India's Edu System After NEET Aspirant's Suicide; Terms It 'Outcome Of Corrupt System Under PM Modi'
  2. India’s Myanmar Outreach: Balancing Regional Security And Strategic Connectivity
Last Updated : June 4, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST

TAGGED:

NARENDRA MODI
INDIA VENEZUELA RELATIONSHIP
S JAISHANKAR
MINSTRY OF EXTERNAL AFFAIRS
DELCY RODRIGUEZ

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.