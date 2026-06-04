ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez Hold Bilateral Talks

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

Both leaders discussed the full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and explored avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy.

"The leaders also exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an X post.

Rodriguez reached New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit aimed at further deepening ties between the two nations.

Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Rodriguez and appreciated her sustained commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar expressed hope that Rodriguez's meeting with PM Modi would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.