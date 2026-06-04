PM Modi, Venezuela's Acting President Rodriguez Hold Bilateral Talks
Both leaders explored avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy between the nations.
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST|
Updated : June 4, 2026 at 2:23 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held bilateral talks with Venezuela's acting president Delcy Rodriguez at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Both leaders discussed the full spectrum of India–Venezuela relations and explored avenues for further cooperation in areas of energy security, trade and investment, pharmaceuticals, health care, transportation, and renewable energy.
"The leaders also exchanged views on global & regional issues of mutual interest. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening the bilateral partnership and advancing the interests of the Global South," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an X post.
PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging discussions with Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela today.— Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) June 4, 2026
The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations and explored new avenues of cooperation in energy, trade, investment, healthcare, automobiles among others.
The… pic.twitter.com/bZRie0kUZG
Rodriguez reached New Delhi on Wednesday for a five-day visit aimed at further deepening ties between the two nations.
Earlier, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar called on Rodriguez and appreciated her sustained commitment to strengthening the partnership between the two nations. Jaishankar expressed hope that Rodriguez's meeting with PM Modi would further enhance the bilateral cooperation.
"Pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodriguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today. Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India-Venezuela relationship. Her meeting with PM Narendra Modi will further strengthen our cooperation," he shared on X.
Pleased to call on Acting President Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela in New Delhi today.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 4, 2026
Deeply value her longstanding commitment to the India - Venezuela relationship.
Her meeting with PM @narendramodi will further strengthen our cooperation.
🇮🇳 🇻🇪 pic.twitter.com/kMkR9hYcVy
"The visit will further deepen India–Venezuela ties and build on the momentum in the bilateral partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X.
MEA said the Venezuelan delegation accompanying Rodrigues will visit several sites connected with energy, pharmaceuticals, and auto sectors to gain insights into India's technological and industrial capabilities and to explore opportunities for collaboration.
"India has been an important partner of Venezuela in the areas of energy and investment. Indian PSUs have made significant investments in Venezuela in the energy sector, and they are keen to explore opportunities for further enhancing their presence," the MEA stated.
India and Venezuela enjoy warm and friendly relations, underpinned by cooperation in the energy sector, trade, and shared commitment to the Global South. Rodriguez's visit is expected to further strengthen bilateral ties and deepen engagement between the two countries across diverse sectors, the MEA mentioned.
Rodriguez was sworn in as Venezuela's interim president on January 5 after the US attacked the South American nation and "captured" the then-president Nicolas Maduro and his wife.
Also Read