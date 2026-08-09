ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Urges Mass Participation In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to enthusiastically participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said India's national flag is the country's pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give the best for the nation.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which began in 2022 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', has become an annual national tradition, with crores of citizens voluntarily hoisting the national flag every Independence Day.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on 'X'.