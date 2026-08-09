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PM Modi Urges Mass Participation In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

The 2026 edition of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched on August 6 and will be observed across the country from August 9 to 17.

PM Modi Urges Mass Participation In 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 9, 2026 at 6:38 PM IST

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New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to enthusiastically participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign and said India's national flag is the country's pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give the best for the nation.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, which began in 2022 under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', has become an annual national tradition, with crores of citizens voluntarily hoisting the national flag every Independence Day.

"Our Tricolour is our pride and a constant source of inspiration to always give our best for the nation. Let us participate enthusiastically in the #HarGharTiranga movement and renew our collective resolve to contribute towards building a Viksit Bharat," Modi said in a post on 'X'.

The prime minister said he was glad that this year's efforts are dedicated to national song 'Vande Mataram' and that too at a time when the nation is marking its 150th anniversary. The 2026 edition of the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign was launched on August 6 and will be observed across the country from August 9 to 17.

The campaign, which has evolved into one of India's largest public participation movements, calls upon citizens to proudly hoist the national flag and participate in a wide range of activities celebrating the spirit of patriotism and national unity.

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HAR GHAR TIRANGA
HAR GHAR TIRANGA CAMPAIGN
PM MODI

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