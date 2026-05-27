'Heat Is Harsh On All Of Us': PM Modi Urges Citizens To Take Maximum Precaution As India Faces Soaring Temperatures
PM Modi urged people to stay hydrated, carry water outdoors, and assist those in need amid the intense summer heat affecting several states.
Published : May 27, 2026 at 11:37 AM IST|
Updated : May 27, 2026 at 1:05 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to take precautions amid soaring temperatures and encouraged everyone to offer water to those in need.
In a social media post on 'X', Modi wrote, "Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us, and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible."
Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible. Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026
In the past week, out of 100 hottest cities in the world, 97 were from India. According to AQI.in, the two hottest cities in India around 1 pm today were Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 47°C and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, at 46°C.
PM Urges Caution Amid Heatwave
The Prime Minister further added, "Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way."
He further asked people to check on their elderly parents and grandparents and to remind them to stay hydrated.
"Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," Modi said.
The Prime Minister also said that children, senior citizens, and people working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat. He advised people not to ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headaches and extreme fatigue, warning that heat exhaustion can quickly become dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke.
In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, balconies, terraces, shops or offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 27, 2026
Modi urged citizens to help those affected by the heat by ensuring they receive water, ORS, and timely medical attention when required. He also appreciated people who kept drinking water outside their homes and shops for passersby during the scorching summer.
The Prime Minister asked the citizens not to forget the birds and animals around us.
"In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, on balconies, terraces, in shops, or in offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," he added.
Temperatures Soar Across India
|S. No.
|City
|State
|Temperature
|Condition
|1
|Sri Ganganagar
|Rajasthan
|46°C
|Extreme Hot
|2
|Balangir
|Odisha
|46°C
|Extreme Hot
|3
|Banda
|Uttar Pradesh
|46°C
|Extreme Hot
|4
|Sirsa
|Haryana
|46°C
|Extreme Hot
|5
|Faridkot
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|6
|Bharatpur
|Rajasthan
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|7
|Bathinda
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|8
|Prayagraj
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|9
|Auraiya
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|10
|Barnala
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|11
|Fatehpur
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|12
|Fatehabad
|Haryana
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|13
|Jalandhar
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|14
|Etawah
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|15
|Ludhiana
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|16
|Bilaspur
|Chhattisgarh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|17
|Sangrur
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|18
|Sasaram
|Bihar
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|19
|Varanasi
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|20
|Hisar
|Haryana
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|21
|Aligarh
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|22
|Rourkela
|Odisha
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|23
|Mirzapur
|Uttar Pradesh
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|24
|Fatehgarh Sahib
|Punjab
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
|25
|Kaithal
|Haryana
|45°C
|Extreme Hot
Source: AQI.in (Temperatures as of 12.44 pm, May 27, 2026)
Earlier on Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to persist over northwest and central India for the next three to four days, and in East and adjacent Peninsular India for the next two to three days.
Meanwhile, warm night conditions are expected in isolated pockets of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh. The weather department advised people to avoid stepping outdoors during the peak afternoon hours, drink plenty of water, and take adequate precautions against direct sunlight.
Several parts of the country continue to reel from intense heatwaves, with temperatures exceeding 45°C in many cities. According to the IMD, Banda in Uttar Pradesh recorded 47.4°C on Tuesday, emerging as one of the hottest places in the country.
Real-time temperature rankings showed that, out of the 100 hottest cities in the world, more than 90 were in India on Wednesday afternoon. Several north- and central-Indian cities featured prominently in the global heat rankings as scorching temperatures continued to grip large parts of the country.
Heatwave don’t just raise temperatures — they deepen the water crisis.— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 27, 2026
From drying rivers and falling groundwater levels to drought and water scarcity, every drop matters.
🌍 Let’s act today for a sustainable tomorrow:
✔️ Conserve water
✔️ Protect water sources
✔️ Harvest… pic.twitter.com/vMdCtI16rR
Reports earlier this week also showed that India dominated the global heat chart, with 97 of the world’s 100 hottest cities located in the country during the peak afternoon hours. Cities across Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Maharashtra continued to record temperatures between 44°C and 47°C.
The IMD defines a heatwave in the plains as a period when the maximum temperature exceeds 45°C, while temperatures above 47°C are classified as severe heatwaves.
The IMD said severe heatwave conditions were observed in parts of Chhattisgarh, east Uttar Pradesh and east Madhya Pradesh, while Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Telangana and coastal Andhra Pradesh also recorded extreme temperatures. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of around 45°C on Wednesday.
Apart from the scorching daytime heat, several north Indian cities are also witnessing unusually warm nights, making recovery from heat stress more difficult, especially for elderly people, children and outdoor workers.
What Is Nautapa And Why Is It Significant?
The ongoing spell of extreme heat also coincides with Nautapa, a nine-day period in the Hindu calendar traditionally associated with the hottest days of summer. Nautapa begins when the Sun enters the Rohini Nakshatra and is believed to intensify heat conditions across north and central India before the arrival of the monsoon.
Meteorologically, this period falls during the peak summer months of May and June, when direct solar radiation, dry winds, and delayed rainfall patterns push temperatures sharply higher. Traditionally, many people believe that harsher heat during Nautapa signals a stronger monsoon season ahead.
Health experts advise people to remain extra cautious during Nautapa by avoiding direct sunlight between 11 am and 4 pm, staying hydrated, consuming light meals and wearing loose cotton clothing. People are also advised to use ORS, lemon water and other fluids regularly to prevent dehydration and heatstroke.
Delhi Activates Heatwave Action Plan
Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the national capital is implementing its Heatwave Action Plan 2026 in mission mode under the guidance of the Prime Minister, with a focus on public safety and relief measures.
She said that over 10 lakh ORS packets are being distributed across the city, mobile heat-relief vans have been deployed, water bell systems in schools have been activated, and arrangements for water and cooling points for birds and animals are also being made.
Authorities across the country have urged people to avoid direct sun exposure during peak afternoon hours and to seek immediate medical attention if they experience dizziness, dehydration, or heat exhaustion.
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