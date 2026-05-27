ETV Bharat / bharat

'Heat Is Harsh On All Of Us': PM Modi Urges Citizens To Take Maximum Precaution As India Faces Soaring Temperatures

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday urged citizens to take precautions amid soaring temperatures and encouraged everyone to offer water to those in need.

In a social media post on 'X', Modi wrote, "Different parts of India are witnessing soaring temperatures and the challenges that come with it. This heat is harsh on all of us, and I urge you all to take as many precautions as possible."

In the past week, out of 100 hottest cities in the world, 97 were from India. According to AQI.in, the two hottest cities in India around 1 pm today were Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh at 47°C and Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, at 46°C.

PM Urges Caution Amid Heatwave

The Prime Minister further added, "Please stay hydrated, keep water with you when stepping out. Offer a glass of water to others. In weather like this, such kindness goes a long way."

He further asked people to check on their elderly parents and grandparents and to remind them to stay hydrated.

"Whenever possible, call and check on elderly parents, grandparents and loved ones during this heatwave. Remind them to stay hydrated, avoid stepping out in peak afternoon hours and take rest whenever possible," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also said that children, senior citizens, and people working outdoors are especially vulnerable during extreme heat. He advised people not to ignore symptoms such as dizziness, nausea, headaches and extreme fatigue, warning that heat exhaustion can quickly become dangerous and may even lead to heatstroke.

Modi urged citizens to help those affected by the heat by ensuring they receive water, ORS, and timely medical attention when required. He also appreciated people who kept drinking water outside their homes and shops for passersby during the scorching summer.

The Prime Minister asked the citizens not to forget the birds and animals around us.

"In this extreme heat, let us also remember the birds and animals around us. A small bowl of water kept outside your home, on balconies, terraces, in shops, or in offices can become a lifeline for a thirsty bird. May compassion guide us in these difficult days," he added.

Temperatures Soar Across India