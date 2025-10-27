PM Modi Urges Citizens To Join 'Run For Unity' Honouring Sardar Patel's Vision
During his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Modi paid homage to Patel for his dedication to the freedom struggle and uniting India.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to join the 'Run for Unity' on October 31 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India.
"Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let's honour Sardar Patel's vision of a united India," Modi said in an X post.
Modi also shared an X post from Ekta Diwas Bharat, calling on the people to participate in the 'Run for Unity' in large numbers. "Our diversity is India's soul, and Sardar Patel wove it into unity. PM Modi carries this vision forward. Celebrate his 150th birth anniversary, join the Run for Unity and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat!" reads the post.
Born on October 31, 1875, Patel was a freedom fighter and India's first home minister and also deputy prime minister. He played a key role in the integration of over 500 princely states into the Union of India after Independence. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The Prime Minister will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade near Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31.
During his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Modi paid homage to Patel, known as the 'Iron Man of India,' for his dedication to the freedom struggle. He said India is indebted to Sardar Patel for his significant contributions as deputy prime minister and home minister. "The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is a very special occasion for the entire country. Sardar Patel has been one of the greatest luminaries of the nation in modern times," PM Modi said.
Highlighting Patel's qualities encompassed in his "towering personality", Modi said, "He was an exceptionally brilliant student. He excelled in his studies both in India and Britain. He was also one of the most successful lawyers of his time. He could have earned even more fame in the field of law, but, inspired by Gandhiji, he completely dedicated himself to the freedom movement."
"His contributions to numerous movements, from the 'Kheda Satyagraha' to the 'Borsad Satyagraha', are still remembered today. His tenure as the head of the Ahmedabad Municipality was also historic. He accorded top priority to cleanliness and good governance. We will all forever be indebted to him for his contributions as deputy prime minister and home minister," Modi said.
He further mentioned that Sardar Patel laid a strong foundation for India's bureaucratic framework and made "unparalleled efforts for the unity and integrity" of the country.
Every year, Patel's birth anniversary is celebrated with the event called 'Run For Unity'. This event takes place in various locations across the country and brings together runners of all levels to promote fitness and honour the Iron Man of India.
The Statue of Unity was inaugurated on October 31, 2018, to mark the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Patel in the Kevadiya Narmada district of Gujarat. It is the tallest statue in the world, measuring 182 metres, and is 23 metres taller than China's Spring Temple Buddha statue and almost double the height of the Statue of Liberty (93 metres) in the US.
It was built in 3.5 years by more than 3,000 workers, including 300 engineers from infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and was designed by Padma Bhushan recipient sculptor Ram V Sutar. The intricate bronze cladding work was done by a Chinese foundry, the Jiangxi Toqine Company.
[With agency inputs]
