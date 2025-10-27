ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Urges Citizens To Join 'Run For Unity' Honouring Sardar Patel's Vision

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to join the 'Run for Unity' on October 31 to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the architect of united India.

"Join the Run for Unity on 31st October and celebrate the spirit of togetherness! Let's honour Sardar Patel's vision of a united India," Modi said in an X post.

Modi also shared an X post from Ekta Diwas Bharat, calling on the people to participate in the 'Run for Unity' in large numbers. "Our diversity is India's soul, and Sardar Patel wove it into unity. PM Modi carries this vision forward. Celebrate his 150th birth anniversary, join the Run for Unity and strengthen the spirit of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat!" reads the post.

Born on October 31, 1875, Patel was a freedom fighter and India's first home minister and also deputy prime minister. He played a key role in the integration of over 500 princely states into the Union of India after Independence. His birth anniversary is also celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas. The Prime Minister will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade near Kevadia in Gujarat on October 31.

During his monthly radio programme, 'Mann Ki Baat', on Sunday, Modi paid homage to Patel, known as the 'Iron Man of India,' for his dedication to the freedom struggle. He said India is indebted to Sardar Patel for his significant contributions as deputy prime minister and home minister. "The 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Patel is a very special occasion for the entire country. Sardar Patel has been one of the greatest luminaries of the nation in modern times," PM Modi said.