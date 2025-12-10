ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Urges Citizens To Claim Unclaimed Assets, Says Rs 2,000 Cr Returned So Far Under 'Your Money, Your Right' Initiative

Prime Minister Narendra Modi ( ANI )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that nearly Rs 2,000 crore has already been returned so far to the rightful owners under the 'Your Money, Your Right' initiative, launched by the government in October 2025 to help citizens reclaim their forgotten financial assets. In a social media post, the Prime Minister said the movement has been launched with the aim of ensuring that every citizen can reclaim what is rightfully theirs. "Here is a chance to convert a forgotten financial asset into a new opportunity. Take part in the 'Your Money, Your Right' movement!" PM Modi said. The Prime Minister highlighted that a significant amount of public money remains unclaimed across various financial institutions in the country. "Indian banks are holding Rs 78,000 crore of unclaimed money, while insurance companies have nearly Rs 14,000 crore lying unclaimed. In addition, mutual fund companies have around Rs 3,000 crore, and dividends worth Rs 9,000 crore also remain unclaimed," he said.