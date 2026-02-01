Punjab: PM Modi Renames Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas; Pays Tributes To Guru Ravidas
Published : February 1, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana. Following this, Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of the saint, who is remembered as a social reformer and poet
Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region. The airport's terminal building project is a Rs 54.67-crore joint venture between the Punjab government and the Airports Authority of India.
It’s a matter of immense honour and pride that today, on the auspicious occasion of Sant Ravidass Jayanti, it has been decided that the Adampur Airport will now onwards be known as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport. This is a joyous day for countless people. It is a fitting… pic.twitter.com/Lh1kgIfjQH— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 1, 2026
On the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other dignitaries were present at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.
The operationalisation of Halwara airport's terminal building is expected to enhance air connectivity in the region significantly, providing a boost to industrial activity, tourism, healthcare, and education, and thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Punjab, officials said.
Earlier, the airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-sized aircraft. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger planes, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, the officials said.
Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.
The architectural design reflects Punjab's rich cultural heritage, offering passengers a distinctive and regionally inspired travel experience. The terminal building at Halwara, having built up area of 2,000 square metres with an associated apron and other infrastructure, has been developed at a cost of Rs 54.67 crore, with a peak-hour capacity of about 300 passengers and an annual handling capability of up to two lakh passengers. The air connectivity from Ludhiana has been one of the major demands of the city-based industrialists who either have to take flights from Delhi, Chandigarh or Amritsar.
Modi visits Dera Sachkhand Ballan
PM Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of the saint, who is remembered as a social reformer and poet. Modi's visit to the dera came days after the sect's head Sant Niranjan Dass was chosen for Padma Shri, the fourth-highest civilian award, on January 25. The Dera Sachkhand, located at Ballan in Jalandhar, is the largest dera of the Ravidassia community in the state.
"Mein Punjab di iss dharti nu naman karda haan," said the prime minister as he greeted people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti and the Magh Purnima. Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, told the gathering that the constituency also happens to be the birthplace of Guru Ravidas.
"People of Varanasi gave me blessings, and I got the opportunity to also serve the place as an MP from there," he said. "We take inspiration from Guru Ravidas," he said.
"With the blessings of Sant Ravidas, I am confident that we will achieve the target of Viksit Bharat," he said. In the sphere of social service, the works of Dera Sachkhand Ballan have been praiseworthy, said Modi.
Earlier, the prime minister reached the Adampur airport here at around 3.45 pm. Before visiting the Dera Sachkhand, Modi unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the civil terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.
