Punjab: PM Modi Renames Adampur Airport After Guru Ravidas; Pays Tributes To Guru Ravidas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new name of Adampur airport as 'Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport', Adampur, on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of Guru Ravidas, in Jalandhar, Punjab, on Feb. 1, 2026 ( PTI )

Jalandhar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled the new name of the Adampur airport as Sri Guru Ravidass Maharaj Ji Airport, Adampur and also virtually inaugurated the terminal building at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana. Following this, Modi visited the Dera Sachkhand Ballan and paid tributes to Guru Ravidas on the occasion of the 649th birth anniversary of the saint, who is remembered as a social reformer and poet

Developed at the Indian Air Force base in Halwara in the Raikot subdivision, the civil terminal is expected to significantly enhance air connectivity and boost industrial and economic growth in the region. The airport's terminal building project is a Rs 54.67-crore joint venture between the Punjab government and the Airports Authority of India.

On the occasion, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and other dignitaries were present at the Halwara airport in Ludhiana.

The operationalisation of Halwara airport's terminal building is expected to enhance air connectivity in the region significantly, providing a boost to industrial activity, tourism, healthcare, and education, and thereby contributing to the overall socio-economic development of Punjab, officials said.

Earlier, the airport at Ludhiana had a relatively small runway, suitable for small-sized aircraft. To improve connectivity and accommodate larger planes, a new civil enclave has been developed at Halwara, which has a longer runway capable of handling A320-type aircraft, the officials said.

Aligned with the Prime Minister's vision of sustainable and environmentally responsible development, the terminal incorporates several green and energy-efficient features, including LED lighting, insulated roofing, rainwater harvesting systems, sewage and water treatment plants, and the use of recycled water for landscaping.