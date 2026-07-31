ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, UK PM Burnham Discuss West Asia Crisis Over Phone

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Andy Burnham vowed on Friday to take the India-UK comprehensive strategic partnership to "new heights" and maximise the benefits of the newly operationalised trade deal during a phone conversation covering key aspects of bilateral ties.

It was the first phone call between the two leaders after Burnham became the prime minister on July 20 succeeding Keir Starmer.

The two prime ministers discussed the situation in West Asia and agreed to work closely together towards deescalation and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, according to a British readout.

In a social media post, Modi said he congratulated Burnham on assuming the charge of the top office and conveyed his best wishes for a successful tenure.

"We agreed to work together across sectors such as technology, innovation, defence, security, clean energy, education and people-to-people ties and take the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to new heights," he said.

"We will also collaborate closely to fully harness the trade and investment opportunities presented by the recently operationalized India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, for the shared prosperity and well-being of both our people," Modi said.

The mega trade pact, being billed as one of the biggest trade deals of modern times, came into effect on July 15.