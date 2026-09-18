ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi, UAE Prez Discuss West Asia, Strategic Partnership During Phone Call

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit 2026 in Evian, France, Tuesday, June 16, 2026 ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday received a telephone call from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the two leaders exchanged views on developments in West Asia and ways to deepen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The prime minister and the UAE president reaffirmed their commitment to continued cooperation and coordination in efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

The two leaders also discussed new measures to further deepen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of energy, defence, technology, investment and health.

"Grateful to my brother, the President of UAE, HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his call and birthday wishes. We discussed measures to further deepen our bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchanged views on efforts to promote regional peace, security and stability," Modi said in a post on X.