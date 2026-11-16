ETV Bharat / bharat

'India's Ties With ASEAN At Heart Of Act East Policy': PM Modi Embarks On A Two-day Visit To Philippines

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision as he embarked on a two-day visit to the Philippines on Monday.

Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.

"Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I'm also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines," he said.

Meanwhile, in his departure statement, the PM asserted India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.

At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.