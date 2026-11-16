'India's Ties With ASEAN At Heart Of Act East Policy': PM Modi Embarks On A Two-day Visit To Philippines
PM Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's relationship with ASEAN countries is at the heart of its Act East Policy and occupies a central place in its MAHASAGAR vision as he embarked on a two-day visit to the Philippines on Monday.
Modi is visiting Manila on November 16-17 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.
"Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit," the Prime Minister said in a post on 'X'.
Will be in Manila, Philippines later today and tomorrow to attend the following programmes: 23rd ASEAN-India Summit. 21st East Asia Summit India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I’m also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines. https://t.co/xmAZDNtrFw— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2026
"India attaches immense importance to close friendship with ASEAN nations. I'm also looking forward to interacting with the Indian community based in the Philippines," he said.
Meanwhile, in his departure statement, the PM asserted India's ties with ASEAN, rooted in centuries of civilisational exchanges, have evolved into a dynamic partnership spanning trade, connectivity, maritime security, technology and people-to-people relations.
At the ASEAN-India Summit, Modi said he looks forward to working with fellow leaders to build on the progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and give further momentum to shared aspirations for growth, connectivity and prosperity.
He said the East Asia Summit will provide an important platform for discussing regional and global challenges and that he will exchange views with participating leaders on strengthening peace, stability and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.
The prime minister will also interact with the Indian community in the Philippines, whose contributions, he said, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries. He expressed confidence that the visit would impart fresh energy to India's partnership with ASEAN and reinforce the collective commitment to a peaceful, prosperous and resilient Indo-Pacific.
The visit comes as the Philippines hosts the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits under the theme 'Navigating the Future', with regional security, maritime disputes and economic cooperation expected to feature prominently in discussions.
India is also expected to push for stronger maritime security cooperation and deeper economic engagement with ASEAN countries. The ongoing review of the ASEAN-India Trade in Goods Agreement (AITIGA) is another key area of focus.
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