ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi's Two-Day Visit To Israel Concludes With 27 Outcomes

PM Narendra Modi waves at Ben-Gurion International Airport before boarding his flight back to India ( Shlomi Amsalem )

New Delhi: India and Israel on Thursday unveiled 27 outcomes following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day state visit to Israel, spanning cooperation in artificial intelligence, trade, investment, education, manufacturing, culture, maritime heritage, agriculture, along with major strategic announcements.

In his media statement after holding wide-ranging talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi said India's security interests are directly linked to peace and stability in the Middle East and that New Delhi has been pitching for a peaceful solution to the conflict in Gaza.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the outcomes include 17 agreements or MoUs and 10 key announcements aimed at expanding the bilateral partnership across strategic and people-centric domains.

In his media statement, PM Modi elaborated on the upward trajectory of India-Israel ties and said the relationship is built on a strong foundation of deep trust, shared democratic values, and human compassion.

"Our relationship has stood the test of time. Today, we took the historic decision to elevate our time-tested partnership to 'Special Strategic Partnership. This decision reflects the aspirations of the people of both countries," he said.

The relationship was upgraded to a strategic partnership in 2017.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (Shlomi Amsalem)

"Our economic cooperation remains an engine of growth, innovation, and shared prosperity. Last year, we signed a bilateral investment agreement to promote mutual investment. We will also soon finalise a mutually beneficial Free Trade Agreement (FTA)," Modi said.

Among the agreements signed was an MoU on cooperation in geophysical exploration to boost mineral exploration using advanced geophysical and AI technologies, promote data sharing, attract investment and ensure sustainable resource development.

An MoU was also concluded for collaboration on the National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal, Gujarat, to celebrate shared maritime heritage through exhibitions, research, publications and exchange of expertise.

A Cultural Exchange Programme from 2026 to 2029 was signed to deepen engagement in music, theatre, visual arts, dance and other creative fields through festivals, workshops and expert exchanges.

In a significant digital cooperation move, NPCI International (NIPL) and Israel's MASAV signed an MoU to facilitate cross-border remittances through India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

Agricultural cooperation received a major push with an MoU between ICAR and MASHAV to establish the India-Israel Innovation Centre for Agriculture (IINCA), focusing on next-generation technologies such as precision farming, satellite-based irrigation, advanced farm machinery, integrated pest management and post-harvest solutions.