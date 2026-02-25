ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Embark On Two-Day Historic Visit To Israel Today; Eyes Stronger Strategic And Defence Ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to embark on a two-day State visit to Israel, his second to the nation as PM, on Wednesday, aimed at deepening the strategic, defence and economic ties between the two countries.

During the visit, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The two leaders are expected to review the progress made under the India-Israel Strategic Partnership and explore new opportunities for cooperation.

As per a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), key areas of discussion will include science and technology, innovation, defence and security, agriculture, water management, trade and economic ties, as well as people-to-people exchanges. The two leaders are also likely to exchange views on important regional and global issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Modi will also call on Israeli President Isaac Herzog during the visit.

The trip is expected to reaffirm the deep and long-standing strategic partnership between India and Israel. It will also provide an opportunity for both countries to address shared challenges and further strengthen collaboration between the two democracies, PMO added.

India, Israel To Upgrade Relations To 'Special Strategic Partnership'

India and Israel's relations will be upgraded to a “special strategic partnership” during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit, marking a “significant leap ahead” similar to Jerusalem's ties with countries such as the US and Germany, sources said here Tuesday.

Modi will undertake a two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017.

The upgraded “special strategic partnership” agreement will allow for a further developed stage of ties that will lead to joint development of advanced defence systems and an understanding to stand by each other in times of need.

“The two countries have been reliable partners over the years and it has been proven in hours of crises. This is only being formally recognised during PM Modi’s visit”, sources told PTI.

Modi will be received by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport and the two leaders hold a one-to-one meeting there after a brief reception. Following that, Modi will head for the city.