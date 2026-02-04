ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Malaysia On February 7-8 As Both Countries Look At Bolstering Strategic Ties

PM Modi will hold a bilateral discussion with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and will also interact with members of the Indian community.

PM Modi To Visit Malaysia This Week As Both Countries Look At Bolstering Strategic Ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 07, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST

2 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Malaysia later this week at the invitation of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

The February 7-8 visit would be Prime Minister Modi's third to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.

"India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world," read a statement issued by the MEA."

The statement further stated, "The India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing. The forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties; as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit".

Last October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had met Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, discussing the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Mohamad Haji Hasan had also discussed the current situation in Myanmar. Malaysia hosted the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits on the theme of 'Inclusivity and Sustainability' under its chairship.

Read More

  1. Analysis | The 47th ASEAN Summit: Recentring Asia
  2. Trump Kicks Off Asia Tour With Malaysia Summit Ahead Of Xi Meeting

TAGGED:

PM MODI
COMPREHENSIVE STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP
MALAYSIAN PM ANWAR IBRAHIM
INDIA MALAYSIA TIES
PM MODI MALAYSIA VISIT

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.