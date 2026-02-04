PM Modi To Visit Malaysia On February 7-8 As Both Countries Look At Bolstering Strategic Ties
PM Modi will hold a bilateral discussion with Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim and will also interact with members of the Indian community.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Malaysia later this week at the invitation of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.
The February 7-8 visit would be Prime Minister Modi's third to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.
During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.
"India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world," read a statement issued by the MEA."
The statement further stated, "The India-Malaysia relationship is multi-faceted and growing. The forthcoming visit of the Prime Minister serves as an opportunity for both leaders to review the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation, ranging from trade and investment, defence, security and maritime cooperation, to digital and financial technology, energy, healthcare, education, culture, tourism, people-to-people ties; as well as to set the path for future engagement for mutual benefit".
Last October, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had met Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Haji Hasan on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, discussing the ongoing progress in bilateral cooperation. During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar and Mohamad Haji Hasan had also discussed the current situation in Myanmar. Malaysia hosted the 47th ASEAN Summit and related summits on the theme of 'Inclusivity and Sustainability' under its chairship.
