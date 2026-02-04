ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Malaysia On February 7-8 As Both Countries Look At Bolstering Strategic Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim on the sidelines of the 17th BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, July 07, 2025. ( IANS )

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Malaysia later this week at the invitation of Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Wednesday.

The February 7-8 visit would be Prime Minister Modi's third to Malaysia, and the first after the elevation of the India-Malaysia bilateral relationship to a ‘Comprehensive Strategic Partnership’ in August 2024.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. PM Modi will also interact with members of the Indian community, as well as industry and business representatives. The 10th India-Malaysia CEO Forum is also scheduled to be held coinciding with the visit of the Prime Minister.

"India and Malaysia share long-standing bonds of friendship, based on historical, civilisational and cultural connections. The relationship is further strengthened by the presence of a 2.9 million strong Indian diaspora in Malaysia, the third largest in the world," read a statement issued by the MEA."