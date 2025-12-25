ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Lucknow To Mark 101st Birth Anniversary Of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Around 2:30 pm, he will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and give a public speech, according to an official statement. Rashtra Prerna Sthal will pay tribute to Vajpayee's life, ideals, and lasting legacy, highlighting his significant impact on India's democratic, political, and developmental history.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration, the release stated.