PM Modi To Visit Lucknow To Mark 101st Birth Anniversary Of Former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
He will also inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and give a public speech later today.
Published : December 25, 2025 at 9:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, today to mark the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Around 2:30 pm, he will inaugurate Rashtra Prerna Sthal and give a public speech, according to an official statement. Rashtra Prerna Sthal will pay tribute to Vajpayee's life, ideals, and lasting legacy, highlighting his significant impact on India's democratic, political, and developmental history.
Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration, the release stated.
The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life.
It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of these visionary leaders through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience.
The inauguration of Rashtra Prerna Sthal marks an important step in preserving and promoting the ideals of selfless leadership and good governance, and is expected to serve as a source of inspiration for present and future generations.
