PM Modi To Visit Karnataka On November 28
The security arrangements have been tightened ahead of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Karnataka.
Published : November 27, 2025 at 8:49 PM IST
Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka's Udupi on November 28 and participate in several religious and public events, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
The Prime Minister will reach Krishna Math in a road show at 12 noon, which will begin from near the Bannanje Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand to Kalsanka. He will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna.
According to officials, PM Modi will leave New Delhi at 8:15 AM on November 28, arrive at Mangaluru Airport at 11:05 AM, and then travel by an Indian Air Force helicopter to Udupi. PM Modi will also participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana program, a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison in the math.
All preparations have been made to welcome Prime Minister Modi, said Sugunendra Tirtha Swamiji, the head of the Paryaya Puttige Math. Speaking at a press conference held at Geeta Mandir, Swamiji said that the Prime Minister will reach Krishna Math at 12 noon. "He will first offer floral tributes to Kanakadasa, then he will unveil the Kanaka Kavacha on the Kanakana Kindi, the Suvarna Tirtha Mantapa. We will welcome the Prime Minister with a full Kumbh reception. Then he will have darshan of Lord Krishna and the Golden Paduka."
"After visiting Sarvajna Peetha and Goshala, he will visit the Geeta Mandir and will have lunch there. Later, he will participate in the assembly program and recite the last few verses of the 18th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita for the Laksh Kantha Geeta Parayana program,' Swamiji said.
Tight police security has been put in place in the wake of Prime Minister Modi's visit. District Superintendent of Police Hariram Shankar informed that over 3000 police personnel have been deployed. Police personnel from more than 8 districts, including 10 police commissioners, have been called in.
