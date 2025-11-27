ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Karnataka On November 28

Udupi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka's Udupi on November 28 and participate in several religious and public events, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The Prime Minister will reach Krishna Math in a road show at 12 noon, which will begin from near the Bannanje Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus stand to Kalsanka. He will also inaugurate the Suvarna Teertha Mantapa, located in front of the Krishna sanctum, and dedicate the Kanaka Kavacha (golden cover) for the sacred Kanakana Kindi, a sacred window through which the saint Kanakadasa is believed to have had the divine darshan of Bhagwan Krishna.

According to officials, PM Modi will leave New Delhi at 8:15 AM on November 28, arrive at Mangaluru Airport at 11:05 AM, and then travel by an Indian Air Force helicopter to Udupi. PM Modi will also participate in the Laksha Kantha Gita Parayana program, a devotional gathering of 100,000 participants, including students, monks, scholars, and citizens from various walks of life, who will recite the Srimad Bhagavad Gita in unison in the math.