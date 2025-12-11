ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethipia And Oman From December 15 To 18

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman from December 15 to 18.

During the visit to Jordan, the Prime Minister will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues.

​"The visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability," said a Press Information Bureau release.



In the second leg of the visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Prime Minister will visit the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia from December 16 to 17. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia where he will hold wide-ranging discussions with Dr Ali on all aspects of India – Ethiopia bilateral ties.