PM Modi To Visit Jordan, Ethipia And Oman From December 15 To 18
The visits are aimed at strengthening ties with the nations and exploring new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 9:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Sultanate of Oman from December 15 to 18.
During the visit to Jordan, the Prime Minister will meet King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues.
"The visit, marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security and stability," said a Press Information Bureau release.
In the second leg of the visit, at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Ethiopia, Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali, the Prime Minister will visit the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia from December 16 to 17. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to Ethiopia where he will hold wide-ranging discussions with Dr Ali on all aspects of India – Ethiopia bilateral ties.
As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation, stated the release.
In the final leg of his visit, at the invitation of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman, the Prime Minister will visit the Sultanate of Oman from December 17 to 18. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Modi to Oman.
India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties.
The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the state visit of Sultan Haitham bin Tarik to India in December, 2023. It will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.
