PM Modi To Flag Off India's First Hydrogen Train During Haryana Visit On July 17
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will chair a meeting with senior officials, which will also be attended by BJP state president Dr Archana Gupta.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 3:29 PM IST
Jind (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jind on July 17, where he will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train. During the visit, he will also inaugurate the redeveloped Jind Railway Station and a new medical college, besides addressing a large public gathering.
The Haryana government and district administration have stepped up preparations for the Prime Minister's one-day visit.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Jind on Monday (July 6) to review the preparations. He will chair a meeting with senior officials, which will also be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr Archana Gupta. Officials have been asked to present a detailed status report on arrangements made by their respective departments.
On Sunday evening, Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Lal Midda chaired a review meeting at the PWD Rest House with senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr Vishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), municipal corporation officials, and heads of various departments.
Midda said the Prime Minister's visit is a matter of pride for the district and directed "all departments to discharge their responsibilities with full accountability and warned that any negligence or laxity in preparations would not be tolerated".
The meeting reviewed arrangements related to the event venue, helipad, parking, VIP movement, traffic management, security, barricading, drinking water, electricity, sanitation, public toilets, medical facilities, firefighting, and emergency response. Officials were instructed to complete all work within the stipulated timeline.
Considering the ongoing monsoon, authorities were directed to clean drains and sewers to prevent waterlogging at the venue, helipad, parking areas, and key roads.
The Public Works Department has been asked to repair roads along the Prime Minister's route, ensuring there are no potholes or damaged dividers and railings. The power department has been instructed to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply and make all streetlights along the VIP route and event venue fully functional, besides removing hanging wires and other electrical hazards.
Midda also directed all departments to conduct daily reviews of their preparations and immediately report any issues to the administration. He stressed the need for detailed plans for crowd management, parking, traffic regulation, and security to ensure the smooth conduct of the Prime Minister's visit.
Following the meeting, Dr Midda inspected the proposed helipad, event venue, parking areas, VIP route, and other key locations, directing officials to work in close coordination and complete all preparations on time.
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