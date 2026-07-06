ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Flag Off India's First Hydrogen Train During Haryana Visit On July 17

Jind (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jind on July 17, where he will flag off India's first hydrogen-powered train. During the visit, he will also inaugurate the redeveloped Jind Railway Station and a new medical college, besides addressing a large public gathering.

The Haryana government and district administration have stepped up preparations for the Prime Minister's one-day visit.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will visit Jind on Monday (July 6) to review the preparations. He will chair a meeting with senior officials, which will also be attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president Dr Archana Gupta. Officials have been asked to present a detailed status report on arrangements made by their respective departments.

On Sunday evening, Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Lal Midda chaired a review meeting at the PWD Rest House with senior district officials, including Deputy Commissioner Dr Vishali Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Pradeep Kumar, sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs), municipal corporation officials, and heads of various departments.

Midda said the Prime Minister's visit is a matter of pride for the district and directed "all departments to discharge their responsibilities with full accountability and warned that any negligence or laxity in preparations would not be tolerated".