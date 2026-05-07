ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Hyderabad On May 10; Read Full Itinerary

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Hyderabad, the capital city of Telangana, on May 10, marking his first trip to the state since beginning his third term in office.

The visit is set to be a crucial event as he will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate several major development projects across the state. Among the highlights are the groundbreaking ceremony for the Integrated Industrial Smart City in Zaheerabad and the inauguration of the PM MITRA Mega Textile Park in Warangal.

Modi will also participate in a public meeting to be held at Parade Grounds by Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit, which is treating his visit as a prestigious occasion and has made elaborate arrangements to ensure a massive turnout.

The party is focusing on mobilizing a large crowd from Hyderabad and the undivided Ranga Reddy districts, while also expecting attendees from other districts across Telangana.

State BJP General Secretary Gautham Rao revealed that the party aims to attract around two lakh people from 50 Assembly constituencies.

To facilitate the large crowd, the BJP has arranged four special trains to bring supporters from Kagaznagar, Khammam, Mahabubnagar, and Peddapalli. Additionally, 3,000 RTC buses have been booked, and buses from colleges and schools are also being mobilized for the event.