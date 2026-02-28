PM Modi To Visit Gujarat Today, Will Inaugurate Rs 22,500 Crore Micron Semiconductor Plant In Sanand
Micron’s semiconductor assembly and testing facility in Sanand will manufacture SSD, DRAM and NAND memory products for global markets.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 10:34 AM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on Saturday, February 28. He will inaugurate Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt. Ltd.’s semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad.
He is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad at 3.45 pm and will also address a public gathering on the occasion. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the inauguration marks a major milestone in India’s semiconductor manufacturing journey, as it will formally launch commercial production and shipment of the first semiconductor memory modules made in India.
The development is seen as a significant step towards strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.
Rs 22,500 Crore Strategic Investment
The advanced ATMP facility has been established with an investment of over Rs 22,500 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The foundation stone for the plant was laid in September 2023, and construction began soon after approval. This reflects the central government’s push to accelerate strategic semiconductor investments in the country.
The facility will manufacture memory and storage products, including Solid State Drives (SSDs), Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory. These technologies are widely used in computing systems, smartphones, servers, data centres and portable electronics. These components are also critical to Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, which rely heavily on advanced memory and storage infrastructure.
Boost to AI Ecosystem
Micron Technology Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the project has emerged as a key initiative for India and credited the policy support extended under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for encouraging further investment. He noted that the company is proud to partner with both the Central and Gujarat governments in advancing the Sanand project.
The plant’s first phase includes a 5,00,000-sq ft cleanroom built to global standards. The facility has been constructed using over three-and-a-half times the steel used in the Eiffel Tower and concrete equivalent to that used in 100 Olympic-sized swimming pools.
High-Precision Cleanroom
Engineered with extreme precision, the cleanroom maintains air quality even higher than that of operating theatres, as even a single strand of hair or a microscopic particle can damage semiconductor chips. The air flows vertically in a controlled manner, while temperature and environmental conditions are tightly regulated to ensure uninterrupted operations. Comprehensive backup systems for power, cooling and air circulation have also been installed.
Employment & Global Supply Role
Currently, around 2,000 employees work at the Sanand facility, and it is expected to create approximately 5,000 direct jobs and up to 15,000 indirect jobs in the coming years. The company has also employed individuals with disabilities as operators and technicians, ensuring inclusive workforce participation.
The plant will process advanced DRAM and NAND wafers manufactured at Micron’s global facilities and convert them into finished memory products for international markets, supporting growing global demand, particularly driven by AI technologies.
With the commissioning of this plant, India takes a major step forward in strengthening its semiconductor ecosystem and positioning itself as a key player in the global technology supply chain. Micron has been operating in India since 2019, with research and development centres in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, employing nearly 24,000 people across the country.
