PM Modi To Visit Gujarat Today, Will Inaugurate Rs 22,500 Crore Micron Semiconductor Plant In Sanand

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Gujarat on Saturday, February 28. He will inaugurate Micron Semiconductor Technology India Pvt. Ltd.’s semiconductor Assembly, Testing, Marking and Packaging (ATMP) facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad.

He is scheduled to arrive in Ahmedabad at 3.45 pm and will also address a public gathering on the occasion. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the inauguration marks a major milestone in India’s semiconductor manufacturing journey, as it will formally launch commercial production and shipment of the first semiconductor memory modules made in India.

The development is seen as a significant step towards strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain.

Rs 22,500 Crore Strategic Investment

The advanced ATMP facility has been established with an investment of over Rs 22,500 crore under the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM). The foundation stone for the plant was laid in September 2023, and construction began soon after approval. This reflects the central government’s push to accelerate strategic semiconductor investments in the country.

The facility will manufacture memory and storage products, including Solid State Drives (SSDs), Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND flash memory. These technologies are widely used in computing systems, smartphones, servers, data centres and portable electronics. These components are also critical to Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems, which rely heavily on advanced memory and storage infrastructure.

Boost to AI Ecosystem

Micron Technology Chairman, President and CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said the project has emerged as a key initiative for India and credited the policy support extended under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership for encouraging further investment. He noted that the company is proud to partner with both the Central and Gujarat governments in advancing the Sanand project.