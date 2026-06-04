ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Daman On Friday, To Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,000 Cr

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on Friday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.

This includes the inauguration of a 200-bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat and a new terminal building of NAMO Airport in Daman. On June 5, the prime minister will visit Hazira in Surat district and review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.

Later, he will launch various development projects worth around Re 18,800 crore in Surat and address a gathering on the occasion, an official statement said. The prime minister will also inaugurate Packages VI and VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, which aims to enhance high-speed transportation, logistics efficiency and economic connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra.