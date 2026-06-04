PM Modi To Visit Gujarat, Daman On Friday, To Launch Projects Worth Rs 22,000 Cr
The prime minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone of four important projects for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around Rs 885 crore.
By PTI
Published : June 4, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat and Daman on Friday and inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth around Rs 22,000 crore.
This includes the inauguration of a 200-bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat and a new terminal building of NAMO Airport in Daman. On June 5, the prime minister will visit Hazira in Surat district and review ongoing industrial operations and infrastructure projects.
Later, he will launch various development projects worth around Re 18,800 crore in Surat and address a gathering on the occasion, an official statement said. The prime minister will also inaugurate Packages VI and VII of the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway, which aims to enhance high-speed transportation, logistics efficiency and economic connectivity between Gujarat and Maharashtra.
Modi will then inaugurate the 200-bedded ESIC Hospital in Surat. Later, he will then travel to Daman, where he will inaugurate a new terminal building of the NAMO Airport and a healthcare facility -- the NAMO Hospital.
The PM will also lay the foundation stone of projects with the aim to strengthen modern infrastructure, boost tourism, promote investment, generate employment opportunities and improve the quality of life of the people, the statement said.
In total, he will launch projects worth around Rs 2,970 crore in Daman. The prime minister will also virtually lay the foundation stone of four important projects for the Union Territory of Lakshadweep worth around Rs 885 crore. These projects include the development of port facilities on the eastern and western sides of both Kalpeni Island and Kadmat Island.
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