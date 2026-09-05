ETV Bharat / bharat

Spotlight On PM Modi's Delhi Metro Rides As He Commutes To DU For SRCC Centenary Celebrations

New Delhi: Speculation is rife in Delhi about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ride the Delhi Metro this evening, as he commutes to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) this evening on Teacher's Day. He is scheduled to arrive for the event at 7 om, and address the gathering.

This is not the his only association with SRCC, which was established in 1926. In 2013, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had addressed students at SRCC. Now, after 13 years, he will return as PM to the centenary celebrations of the same institution.

Tight Security Around DU; Shops Closed

Security and traffic arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit to Delhi University are being closely monitored. Security has also been stepped up at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and surrounding areas in view of the PM's event at SRCC. Teams from security agencies, including the SPG, have inspected the station and its vicinity.

As a security measure, nearby shops and establishments have been inspected and closed. Movements within the station premises are being closely monitored. Officials have made all necessary security arrangements.

Spotlight On PM Modi's Delhi Metro Rides

As the spotlight turns to the PM's his history of travel via Delhi Metro official confirmation regarding his mode of transport is yet to be announced.

Since becoming PM, Modi has taken rides on Delhi Metro on various occasions, often sitting among and interacting with regular commuters. Records available up to September 2023 indicate he has travelled on the Metro 12 times.

Modi's First Delhi Metro Ride In 2015

The PM's Delhi Metro journey began on April 25, 2015, when he travelled from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event at the National Intelligence Academy (NIA). Following the trip, he shared his experience and expressed his appreciation for the service.

Since then, he used the Metro for other engagements that same year, once to travel to the Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, then to commute from Janpath to Faridabad on September 6, 2015. During this journey, he was seen interacting with fellow passengers while being seated among them.

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