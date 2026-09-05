Spotlight On PM Modi's Delhi Metro Rides As He Commutes To DU For SRCC Centenary Celebrations
The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive at the SRCC centenary celebrations at 7 pm today; his past Metro journeys have often drawn public attention.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 2:26 PM IST
New Delhi: Speculation is rife in Delhi about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will ride the Delhi Metro this evening, as he commutes to attend the centenary celebrations of Delhi University's Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) this evening on Teacher's Day. He is scheduled to arrive for the event at 7 om, and address the gathering.
This is not the his only association with SRCC, which was established in 1926. In 2013, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had addressed students at SRCC. Now, after 13 years, he will return as PM to the centenary celebrations of the same institution.
Tight Security Around DU; Shops Closed
Security and traffic arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit to Delhi University are being closely monitored. Security has also been stepped up at the Vishwavidyalaya Metro Station and surrounding areas in view of the PM's event at SRCC. Teams from security agencies, including the SPG, have inspected the station and its vicinity.
As a security measure, nearby shops and establishments have been inspected and closed. Movements within the station premises are being closely monitored. Officials have made all necessary security arrangements.
Spotlight On PM Modi's Delhi Metro Rides
As the spotlight turns to the PM's his history of travel via Delhi Metro official confirmation regarding his mode of transport is yet to be announced.
Since becoming PM, Modi has taken rides on Delhi Metro on various occasions, often sitting among and interacting with regular commuters. Records available up to September 2023 indicate he has travelled on the Metro 12 times.
Modi's First Delhi Metro Ride In 2015
The PM's Delhi Metro journey began on April 25, 2015, when he travelled from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka to attend an event at the National Intelligence Academy (NIA). Following the trip, he shared his experience and expressed his appreciation for the service.
Since then, he used the Metro for other engagements that same year, once to travel to the Millennium City Centre in Gurugram, then to commute from Janpath to Faridabad on September 6, 2015. During this journey, he was seen interacting with fellow passengers while being seated among them.
Ride With French President François Hollande
His next Metro journey took place on January 25, 2016, when he was accompanied by then-President of France, François Hollande. As they travelled to Gurugram, the PM used the opportunity to convey a message regarding the environment and public transport.
On April 10, 2017, PM Modi travelled on the Delhi Metro with then-Prime Minister of Australia, Malcolm Turnbull, from Mandi House to Akshardham. The journey garnered attention because both leaders spent time with passengers inside the Metro and even took selfies.
Two Significant Rides In 2018
On April 13, 2018, the PM travelled from Lok Kalyan Marg Metro station to North Delhi to attend an event associated with Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. A few months later, on September 20, 2018, he travelled via the Airport Express Line from Dhaula Kuan to Dwarka Sector-21, and returned by Metro as well. This was for an event related to Yashobhoomi.
In 2023, he undertook another journey on this same Airport Express line, marking his 12th Metro trip.
Noida Commute With South Korean President
On July 9, 2018, the PM commuted by Metro alongside South Korean President Moon Jae-in, from Mandi House to Botanical Garden, to attend an event at Samsung's new mobile manufacturing plant in Noida. Images of the PM travelling on the Metro with a foreign head of state garnered significant attention.
On February 26, 2019, he travelled to the ISKCON Temple via Delhi Metro, from Khan Market to Nehru Place, and returned from Kailash Colony to Khan Market. During the journeys, he also interacted with fellow commuters.
On March 8, 2019, following the inauguration of the Delhi Metro Red Line extension, he travelled from Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda) station in Ghaziabad to Kashmere Gate. A long gap followed before his next Delhi Metro journeys.
Among Students Again In 2023
After nearly four years, on June 30, 2023, PM Modi was again seen on the Delhi Metro. This time, it was specifically connected to students from DU. He travelled from Lok Kalyan Marg to Vishwavidyalaya. During the journey, around 30 students travelled with the PM. He discussed studies, career, and future goals with them. The trip was to attend the centenary celebrations of DU that day.
One of PM Modi's most famous Metro rides was on September 17, 2023. On his birthday, he rode the Metro during a project launch at Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector-25 Metro Station, his 12th Metro ride, third on the Airport Express Line.