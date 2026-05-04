ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi To Visit BJP Headquarters This evening After Poll Results; Likely To Address Party Workers

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the BJP headquarters here on Monday evening, as trends indicated a win for the party in West Bengal and Assam. The prime minister is also expected to address party workers at the BJP headquarters as has been the case during previous election victories.

"Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji will visit BJP HQ, New Delhi, today at 6 PM," BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said in a post on X. Besides West Bengal and Assam, the NDA is also likely to retain power in Puducherry.