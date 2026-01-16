ETV Bharat / bharat

PM To Visit Assam From Jan 17; To Unveil Amrit Bharat Trains, Kaziranga Corridor

Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam from Saturday for two days, during which he is scheduled to flag off two Amrit Bharat trains and lay the foundation stone for the Kaziranga elevated corridor, an official said. Modi's visit to the northeastern state, where assembly elections are due in the first half of 2026, will be his second tour in less than a month.

Soon after his arrival here on the evening of January 17, the PM is set to witness the Bodo folk dance 'Bagurumba' by 10,000 performers at the Arjun Bhogeswar Barua Sports stadium in the city, the official said on Friday. Modi will leave for Kaliabor the next day to lay the foundation stone for the Rs 6,957 crore Kaziranga elevated corridor, he said.

The prime minister is expected to flag off virtually two Amrit Bharat Express trains, Dibrugarh-Gomti Nagar (Lucknow) and Kamakhya-Rohtak, and address a public meeting at Kaliabor, he said. Modi had come to Assam on a two-day visit from December 20 to inaugurate the new terminal of Guwahati international airport and unveil the statue of Assam’s first Chief Minister, Gopinath Bardoloi, after whom the airport is named.